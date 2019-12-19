No Comments

2021 Chevy Trailblazer Could Offer Upscale Luxury Features

The all-new Chevy Trailblazer is set to make its triumphant debut in early 2020. So far, we know that the Trailblazer will fit into the Chevy lineup between the Trax and Equinox, and that the new SUV will boast a sticker price below $20,000. However, it seems that the Trailblazer has another trick up its sleeve.

Interior luxury

Based on photos of the Trailblazer’s interior, it seems like the compact crossover boasts some unexpected luxury features. The images reveal what appears to be a ventilated seating button on the center console. While GM hasn’t officially announced the feature, it would give the Trailblazer a leg up on its competition.

That said, ventilated seats could simply be features that are present on prototype models. It’s possible that they won’t make the final cut for the production models.

Furthermore, it’s pretty plausible that the Trailblazer could offer upscale features at its higher trim levels. Currently, the range-topping Equinox Premier offers ventilated seats, as well as heated rear outboard seats, a heated steering wheel. It wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine some of those features carrying over to the Trailblazer’s top-tier model.

About the 2021 Chevy Trailblazer

The all-new Chevy Trailblazer offers tons of helpful technology. With available Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and the Chevrolet Infotainment System 3, you can stay connected wherever you roam. Plus, it offers a wireless device charging station to keep your devices powered on, while its intelligent safety features help prevent or reduce the severity of accidents. Its standard driver-assist technology includes front pedestrian braking, automatic emergency braking, a rear vision camera, lane-keep assist, and teen driver technology, which helps you monitor your youngster’s safe driving habits.

Upgrade the Trailblazer to one of its higher trim levels to enjoy amenities like heated seats and remote start capabilities, as well as sporty design touches like a dual exhaust system and a two-tone exterior.