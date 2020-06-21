No Comments

Report: 2021 Ford F-150 to Offer Sleeper Seat

The 2021 Ford F-150 gets new signature front LED lighting and possibly a sleeper seat option

Photo: Ford

The 2021 Ford F-150 is set to break cover on Thursday, and it sounds like one of the cool new features it’ll offer is a sleeper seat. A source familiar with the next-generation F-150 told Reuters’ Ben Klayman that the truck will offer a lay-flat passenger seat, making it easy to take a cat nap on your lunch break.

“You can basically live in the truck,” the source told Klayman.

Ford is expected to have focused mostly on interior refinements with the new F-150, and spy shots to this point suggest that the next-gen truck isn’t looking to reinvent the wheel when it comes to curb appeal. A shadowy teaser image that broke cover this week does show off the F-150’s new LED lighting signature, giving it a face closer to its larger Super Duty sibling.

We're about to change the game once again. Keep it locked here for the reveal on 6/25. #FordF150 pic.twitter.com/gBAsdYJMtZ — Ford Trucks (@FordTrucks) June 20, 2020

Inside, however, Ford looks to make more revolutionary changes to the model with a significantly larger touch-screen display, a fully digital instrument cluster, and the rumored sleeper seat. The 2021 Ford F-150 will also offer over-the-air updates, which Reuters notes is part of Ford’s push to gain more commercial market share and cut warranty costs.

F-150 sleeper seat option part of ‘continuous innovation’

While capability and connectivity are the major focuses, the upgrades to the F-150 interior will be aimed at drivers who spend a lot of time in their trucks. Adding a feature like a lay-flat sleeper seat serves to make riding in the 2021 Ford F-150 feel more like sitting first class on an airplane.

“Customers are spending more and more time in their cabs,” Ford Truck Group Marketing Manager Todd Eckert told Automotive News. “They’re using them for work and recreation. We’ve always talked about continuous innovation as an important part of how we go to market. It’s part of what we’ve done.”

Ford could also detail its new F-150 hybrid this coming week as part of the next-gen reveal. It’s rumored that the F-150 hybrid was scheduled to debut at the 2020 North American International Auto Show, which would have taken place earlier this month. However, that show was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An all-electric F-150 is also coming, but it’s more likely that Ford will hold a separate debut for that truck at a date closer to its launch, which likely won’t be until 2022.

The 2021 Ford F-150 will be revealed on Thursday, June 25 at 8 p.m. EDT. Get ready!

