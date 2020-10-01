No Comments

Bonkers 2021 Ford F-150 Tows up to 14,000 Pounds

Got 14,000 pounds? The 2021 Ford F-150 can tow that, EZ PZ

Photo: Ford

Oh, y’all thought you already knew the all-new F-150 was bonkers? Take that expectation of bonkersness and toss it out the window. Because it’s more bonkers, folks. The 2021 Ford F-150 tows up to 14,000 pounds and carries a max payload of 3,325. Because when you want to be the best in the segment, you gotta blow everyone else totally out of the water.

Ka-Boom: The all-new F-150 is the toughest and smartest it’s ever been

All that massive towing potential comes from the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 and Max Trailer Tow Package. The incredible 14,000-pound max marks an increase of 800 pounds from the 2020 model. This same combo also delivers an impressive maximum payload of 3,250 pounds, just 75 pounds fewer than the best-in-class total offered by the 5.0-liter V8. The V8’s 3,325-pound max payload rating puts the F-150 more than 1,000 pounds ahead of the competition. Hope those other trucks like dust. That’s what they’re eating for breakfast, lunch, and supper.

The 2021 F-150 tows more because Ford has bulked up its twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, increasing its numbers to 400 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque. With a gain of 25 horsepower and 30 lb-ft of torque, the EcoBoost V6 is now even closer to the 2020 F-150 Limited and F-150 Raptor’s high-output V6, which delivers 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque.

F-150 PowerBoost delivers ridonkulous horsepower, torque

Take note: 2021 F-150 tows boat whether lake or moat (not to gloat)

Photo: Ford

When Ford revealed the F-150 back in June, it promised its hybrid option would be a beast with best-in-class horsepower and torque. And, ho-boy, does it ever deliver.

The PowerBoost eclipses the as-yet-unmentioned high-output EcoBoost V6 as the most powerful engine in the F-150 lineup, delivering 430 horsepower and 570 lb-ft of torque. It will also deliver 12,700 pounds of max towing potential, putting it ahead of the Power Stroke diesel and just behind the 5.0-liter V8.

Ford expects the F-150 PowerBoost will hit an EPA-estimated 700 miles of range on a single tank of gas. Add in its built-in Pro Power Onboard generator with up to 7.2 kilowatts of output and a whole bunch of technology like Pro Trailer Backup Assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0, and the PowerBoost-equipped F-150 hits that sweet spot. Just like you’d expect an F-150 would.

End of the road for the high-output 3.5-liter EcoBoost?

Ford calls its new PowerBoost “the most powerful option in the F-150 lineup.” With no mention of the high-output 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 to be found, it seems suggests that this engine has met the end of the road.

Ford has confirmed that a next-gen F-150 Raptor is coming sometime down the line. That truck may get two powertrain options, including a supercharged V8, but the H.O. EcoBoost won’t likely be one of them. Ford has not specified what engine will be offered with the range-topping F-150 Limited, but the revamped 3.5-liter or the PowerBoost are the likely suspects.

Expect more sweet deets on the 2021 F-150 via a build and price tool very soon. The new 2021 Ford F-150 launches later this fall.

