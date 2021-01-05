No Comments

2021 Mustang Mach 1 Handling Package is the Wheel Deal

These wheels were made for drivin’, and that’s just what you’ll do

Photo: Ford

On Monday, Ford opened up the order banks for the all-new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 and its newly announced Handling Package. Building on an already bonkers pony car that Ford says will be the most track-capable 5.0-liter V8-powered Mustang yet, the Handling Package wheels are being hailed as a “masterpiece” by their creator.

Another Masterpiece: All-new F-150 delivers more max towing, payload than any other full-size pickup

The man behind the Ford Mustang Mach 1 Handling Package wheels is Mark Kaski, who’s more than a bit familiar with Mustangs. In his decade with Ford, Kaski has been in charge of designing most of the Mustang’s wheel designs. He was, of course, crucial in making the upcoming Mustang Mach-E feel like the real deal. Dude really knows his stuff when it comes to wheels. And when it comes to cooking up a good analogy.

“In some ways, I see the wheels as jewelry for the vehicle,” said Kaski.

Fitting, then, that Kaski calls the Mustang Mach 1’s Handling Package wheels “his masterpiece.” Almost like a crown jewel in his career. Or like one of those oversized gold-plated and diamond-encrusted clocks rappers used to wear in the 1980s. Same thing pretty much.

“The design is different than anything we’ve ever done, but I think it’s perfect for the new Mach 1. It’s going to influence Mustang wheel design going forward.”

Handling Package wheels look like they’re for the birds

Photo: Ford

So what makes the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Handling Package wheels so special? Ford says they find a sweet spot between performance and art. Perhaps since Kaski has had his work displayed in MoMA he can find a way to get grandmother of performance art Marina Abramović to weigh in.

Ford’s Handling Package wheels use cast aluminum and layered construction to create a fierce, three-dimensional appearance. For the look of the wheels, Kaski drew inspiration from the look of a bird’s nest with the use of long, straight lines and short, angled lines. Like ya do. Kaski also found inspiration in Ford’s Y-spoke wheels offered on its ST performance vehicles as well as the Mustang Mach-E’s prototype wheels.

Because the wheels use cast aluminum, it also means the wheels are about two pounds lighter than the Mach 1’s base wheels, not to mention an inch wider. So you can betcha it’s just going to be a peach to drive.

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 and Handling Package launch later this year.

Also Coming Soon: New Ford Edge gets SYNC 4A and an available 12-inch touch screen