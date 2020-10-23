No Comments

2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Coming to Europe

Hi, I’m the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and I go so fast for you

Photo: Ford

Though it was all but written in stone, Ford Motor Company handily confirms that the all-new Mustang Mach-E GT is coming to Europe next year. The highest-performance variant of the new Mustang Mach-E electric SUV will be the quickest in its class when it hits showrooms in late 2021.

Like its U.S. counterpart, the 2021 Mustang Mach-E will be, like, stupid fast. Ford’s estimating a 3.7-second 0-62 mph sprint, which lines up with the long-touted mid-three-second time for the Mach-E GT Performance Edition. So, yep, that’s stupid fast.

And, because it’s an EV, it’s stupid fast and stupid efficient. Ford is targeting a 310-mile electric driving range under the WLTP standard, meaning it’ll crush range anxiety the same way it crushes starts from a dead stop.

To ensure range anxiety is well and truly obliterated, Ford will offer five years of complimentary access to the FordPass Charging Network and a year of free access to the ever-growing IONITY fast-charging network. The former has grown nearly 25 percent in the past year, including more than 155,000 stations across the continent to date. The latter network is up to 270 charging stations and should hit a target of 400 stations by year’s end.

Ford has said the Mustang Mach-E will charge 30 percent faster than originally anticipated.

Photos: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT comes to Europe

The oh-so-smooth face of the oh-so-fast Mach-E GT

Photo: Ford

Mustang DNA is evident from front to back

Photo: Ford

Wheels like whoa

Photo: Ford

And no shortage of refinement on the inside

Photo: Ford

“The new Mustang Mach-E GT shows what all-electric performance really looks like, but performance counts for nothing without the confidence to use it. Our charging initiatives mean Mustang Mach-E customers can enjoy the electrified Mustang driving experience with the knowledge that they can recharge quickly and easily across Europe,” said Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe.

Deliveries of the 2021 Mustang Mach-E should begin in the United States before the end of the year. The higher-performance Mustang Mach-E will arrive around the globe next year.

