2021 GMC Terrain Gets its Denali Trim Back

After a brief delay, the 2021 Terrain’s Denali trim is finally about to enter production

Photo: GMC

Back in the summer of 2020, it was revealed that the then upcoming 2021 GMC Terrain would briefly loose its Denali trim. The first batch of the vehicles would ultimately roll off the assembly line without the high-end luxury option. Thankfully, the Denali trim is now set to return to the 2021 Terrain for the latter end of the 2021 model year.

The 2021 GMC Terrain Denali is back

For fans of luxury vehicles, the return of the Terrain Denali is incredibly welcome. Opting for this high-class trim will give drivers access to stylish design elements like 19-inch Bright machined aluminum wheels, each painted with premium Dark Gray accents. Tech upgrades and Denali-exclusive equipment include a heated steering wheel, a six-way power front passenger seat, the advanced Bose premium seven-speaker audio setup, powerful LED headlamps, and a programmable hands-free power liftgate.

Under the hood, the 2021 Terrain Denali will boast a powerful turbocharged 1.5-liter LYX four-cylinder gas engine with 9-speed automatic transmission, which will achieve an impressive 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque. The previously available turbocharged 2.0-liter LTG engine was dropped for the Terrain for the 2021 model year.

If the loss of the 2.0-liter LTG has you down, don’t worry: the engine is set to return to the Terrain next year. The 2022 GMC Terrain was originally set to be released for the 2021 model year. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the refreshed SUV was pushed back. When it’s finally released, it will not only include the 2.0-liter engine option once again, but will also feature an updated look both inside and out, as well as new interior tech and the AT4 trim for off-roading enthusiasts. With any luck, the inevitable Denali trim won’t see any delays.

The non-Denali editions of the 2021 Terrain are currently available at dealerships. The new Terrain Denali is scheduled to begin production in early February in Mexico.