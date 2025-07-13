Unexpected GM Recall: If You Drive This Model, You Could Be in Danger

General Motors (GM) is calling back certain Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks because of possible issues with the roof-rail airbag inflators. This move affects the safety of drivers and passengers in these well-loved models, and it has set off a detailed review by GM along with its suppliers.

recall specifics

This recall reaches out to older models from 2018 and 2019, including the Chevy Silverado 1500, 2500, and 3500 series, plus their GMC Sierra counterparts. The hitch involves a chance that the end caps on the roof-rail airbag inflators might come off when they deploy. GM also isn’t ruling out the possibility of the inflator sidewalls rupturing (which could be a serious problem in a crash).

To fix the issue, GM plans to swap out all the affected modules with new ones featuring inflators made from a different batch. These replacements will be done through authorized dealers. Vehicle owners will get a letter starting on August 11, 2025, so they know exactly what steps to take.

supplier info

The roof-rail airbag modules under scrutiny came from Joyson Safety Systems. This company has been around since April 2018 when it was created after Key Safety Systems snapped up Takata Corporation’s leftover assets for about $1.6 billion. Within GM, these modules are labeled with part numbers 84487867 and 84487868 (just a little extra detail for those keeping track). Joyson Safety Systems’ role highlights how important it is to manage every link in the supply chain carefully.

what happened

The issue came to light after a customer reported that on a 2018 Chevy Silverado, the inflator for the left roof-rail airbag separated at the end cap, even though the airbag hadn’t been triggered. This incident set GM and Joyson Safety Systems on a mission to find out what went wrong. Up to now, GM hasn’t noted any other similar problems, but both companies are working hard to sort it out.

vehicle specs and performance

Both the fourth-generation Silverado and Sierra models launched in 2018 and 2019 come with T1XX underpinnings for light-duty and heavy-duty pickups. It’s worth noting that the Silverado EV and Sierra EV models are not part of this recall. For those scouting around, the base model Silverado 1500 is priced at $37,000 in 2025 (not including destination freight charges).

These trucks pack a punch with a maximum towing capacity of 13,300 pounds (6,033 kilograms), up to 495 pound-feet (671 Newton-meters) of torque, and a payload capacity of as much as 2,260 pounds (1,025 kilograms). They also happen to be the only half-ton pickups that offer diesel engines—a turbocharged inline-six delivering 495 pound-feet of peak torque—alongside a robust 6.2-liter small block engine that pushes out up to 460 pound-feet (624 Newton-meters) of torque.

a bit of backstory

Although this recall doesn’t mention issues with propellant in the inflators (a problem that used to be tied to the Takata airbag scandal), it’s good to remember that Key Safety Systems originally supplied these parts before evolving into Joyson Safety Systems after the acquisition. Interestingly, competitors like Ford with its F-150 and Ram with its 1500 have already stopped offering diesel engine options.

This recall is a solid reminder that automakers like General Motors—and their suppliers—need to keep a tight grip on quality control from production right through to getting vehicles on the road. As folks continue to depend on pickups like these for everything from job sites to family road trips, making sure these vehicles are as safe as possible is a top priority for everyone involved.