The Rarest Corvette Z06 In The World Isn’t Coming To America

America typically gets first access to special Corvette variants, including low-volume trims and track-focused editions. This time, the order has shifted. The rarest Corvette Z06 isn’t headed to a single U.S. showroom, reversing the usual pattern for the brand’s flagship sports car.

The arrival is also significant because the Corvette only recently returned to Australia in right-hand-drive form. The E-Ray reached those markets last year, and now the Z06 follows as a milestone model tied directly to international motorsport.

A Launch Tied To The Bathurst 12 Hour

Chevrolet is using the introduction of the Z06 in Australia and New Zealand to coincide with Corvette’s first appearance at the Bathurst 12 Hour race in New South Wales. The company will field its Z06 GT3.R race cars at the event, marking the brand’s debut in the endurance competition.

According to CarBuzz, the first road-going Z06 models delivered in the region are designed as special editions that visually connect to the race program. The cars are finished exclusively in silver and fitted with black forged wheels. Each example includes the “Jake” Corvette skull stripe package along with matching Jake center caps.

2026 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Bathurst 12 Hour Specialty Edition – © Chevrolet

The Z07 performance package comes standard, bringing Carbon Flash-painted aerodynamic upgrades, and every car features a carbon fiber roof. Bathurst 12 Hour track logo decals are applied to the fenders, and the interior receives special edition badging.

Chevrolet is also including a custom car cover styled to resemble the GT3.R race car, an art print for the race, and branded merchandise such as a hat, polo shirt, and jacket.

2026 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Bathurst 12 Hour Specialty Edition (Interior) – © Chevrolet

Familiar Equipment, Exclusive Allocation

Despite its rarity, most of the visual and performance components are not unique to this market. As reported by Supercar Blondie, the paint, wheels, aerodynamic elements, and stripe package are all available on American-spec Z06 models.

The Bathurst 12 Hour Specialty Edition is based on the top-trim 3LZ configuration. That includes GT2 sport bucket seats, a track data recorder, microfiber interior trim, and the full suite of available safety features. The Z07 package is also part of the specification.

What sets the car apart is not a different engine tune or additional power. Instead, its distinction comes from regional exclusivity and production volume. If you live in the United States, this exact Bathurst-branded configuration cannot be ordered.

2026 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Bathurst 12 Hour Specialty Edition – © Chevrolet

Only Twelve Units Across Two Countries

Production is limited to 12 units in total for both Australia and New Zealand, a figure chosen to match the Bathurst 12 Hour theme. These will be the only Z06 models available in those markets this year.

Pricing has not yet been announced. A base Corvette in Australia costs $193,990 AUD, equivalent to $137,223 USD, while the E-Ray starts at $292,990 AUD, or $207,253 USD. In the United States, the regular Corvette is priced well under $100,000, and the E-Ray is much closer to $100,000 than $200,000.

For American buyers, the contrast is notable. U.S. customers can typically walk into a dealership and configure a Z06 in numerous ways. This time, the rarest Corvette Z06 in the world belongs exclusively to buyers in Australia and New Zealand.