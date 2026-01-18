Man Purchases Chevy Corvette ZR1 for $241K, Puts 49 Miles On It, Then Sells for $266K

A stunning 2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 just fetched $266,000 at auction, showcasing a rare blend of jaw-dropping design and mind-blowing performance. Discover what makes this car a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

In a highlight for car fans, a pristine 2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 just sold at auction for $266,000. This modern take on an American classic blends eye-popping design with heart-racing performance, and the final bid exceeded what many expected.

The sale underlines the ZR1’s place at the top of the Corvette family and offers a snapshot of how the high-performance car market is behaving right now.

The Corvette’s Flagship

Called the “flagship Vette,” the Corvette ZR1 sits at the peak of Chevrolet’s work in the C8 generation. The example sold was a 3LZ ZTK specification (3LZ denotes the top interior trim; ZTK is the track-focused package) in coupe form. Its bold Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat is set off by Carbon Flash racing stripes and carbon fiber accents, which give the car a striking look, though some noted the red paint might have limited how high the price went.

Options and extras on this car added up to nearly $48,000, boosting its appeal. With an original MSRP of $241,373, the final sale represented a premium of $25,000, plus an unspecified buyer’s fee (the usual auction commission). Even after those costs, the buyer, described simply as “a gentleman“, walked away with what many would call a standout deal, given the car’s condition and options.

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Coupe
Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Coupe – © Bring a Trailer

Performance Highlights

Under the hood sits a ferocious LT7 V8: a 5.5-liter unit with a flat-plane crankshaft, CNC-machined ports, and a secondary port fuel-injection system. Twin turbochargers push up to 20 psi of boost, yielding a staggering 1,064 horsepower and 828 lb-ft of torque, driven to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. That combo posts a 0–60 mph time of just 2.3 seconds and a top speed of 233 mph.

Aerodynamics and handling are dialed in via the ZTK Performance Track package and the ZR1 Carbon Fiber Aero package, which include carbon fiber front dive planes, underbody strakes, and a high-mounted rear wing. The car rolls on carbon-fiber wheels, 20-inch front and 21-inch rear, shod with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, and wears bold Edge Red brake calipers.

Under the hood of the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Coupe
Under the hood of the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Coupe – © Bring a Trailer

The Interior: Luxury Meets Function

Inside, the cabin matches the car’s performance vibe. It comes with Jet Black and Adrenaline Red Napa leather Competition Sport seats for comfort and support. The Stealth Interior Trim Package and Carbon Fiber Interior Trim Level Two package add upscale materials and sporty textures throughout.

Audiophiles get a 14-speaker Bose sound system, and a head-up display projects driving info right in the driver’s line of sight. Practical touches include dual-zone climate control and a front-axle lift system, features that show how usability and performance are balanced in a modern supercar.

Why This Sale Stands Out

Observers note that finding a car with this exact mix of options and presentation at a reasonable price is rare these days. The buyer benefited from very low mileage, just 49 miles, and a long list of bespoke features.

This sale highlights how collectors and enthusiasts still place a high value on distinctive engineering and top-tier craftsmanship. For those who love extraordinary cars, the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is a clear example of cutting-edge performance wrapped in iconic American design.

