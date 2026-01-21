One-Owner 1957 Chevy 210 Townsman Wagon Resurfaces After Decades in Storage

The Chevrolet Tri-Five, covering the 1955 through 1957 Chevrolet models, is a major symbol of American car culture. Launched in the 1955 model year, it became an “instant hit” with buyers. By 1957, Chevrolet had sold nearly five million units, earning the Tri-Five a reputation as “one of the most iconic vehicles of the era.” Even today the classic-car market is “packed with Tri-Fives in all forms.”

Lots of Body Styles and a Standout V8

Chevrolet offered the Tri-Five in a wide range of body styles to suit many tastes. Under the hood, a groundbreaking V8 was a standout feature that helped the models stand out.

On the current market you’ll find Tri-Fives in all kinds of shapes: highly original, unrestored “survivors“; restored examples “that appear to have just rolled off the assembly line“; restomods—restored and modified cars with “beefed-up, high-performance engines“; and even dragsters and gassers for racers. All that variety shows that “the Tri-Five market is very diverse.”

One particular 1957 Chevrolet station wagon highlights the unique stories these cars carry. That wagon appears to be a one-owner vehicle that was parked in a barn in 1985 and stayed off the road for about four decades. According to the footage, despite the long layup, the car supposedly “re-emerge[d] without significant rust issues“. Video shows the unnamed host getting the car to “run and drive” soon after it was towed out of the barn.

Figuring Out Which Wagon It Is

The 1957 wagon in question is a four-door, which immediately rules out the Nomad (Nomads were two-door only). The debate is whether it’s a 210 Townsman, a 210 Beauville, or a Bel Air Townsman.

Normally you can tell trim level by chrome amounts and rear-fender inserts, and the writer settles on this being a “mid-range 210 model.” But pinning down Townsman versus Beauville isn’t possible from the footage because the interior wasn’t shown, the seating capacity (the main difference) would settle that. For reference, 128,941 examples of Townsmans were sold in 1957 alone, while the Beauville saw just 23,862 units that year.

How Rare Is It and What’s It Worth?

From a market-value angle, “this 210 is not a six-figure classic” (so it’s understood to be worth under $100,000). Still, its appeal is clear: “Definitely worth checking out.” Even though Townsmans are relatively common compared with Beauvilles, “you definitely won’t see another Townsman survivor anytime soon.” Many Tri-Fives sit rusting in junkyards and barns, but this wagon is “one of the lucky ones” that got a new lease on life.

The Chevrolet Tri-Five stands as a vivid example of American automotive heritage. Its ongoing presence in the classic-car market, the intriguing backstories of cars like this 1957 wagon, and the wide range of variants keep collectors and fans hooked. Whether people are drawn to nostalgia, performance, or historical value, the Tri-Five remains an emblem of a past era, cherished by generations and still a cornerstone of classic American car design.