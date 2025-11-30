Chevrolet Just Made It Easier to Sell Your Corvette Now with Relaxed Retention Policy

In response to a surge in demand for certain Corvette models, Chevrolet had introduced a six-month retention rule. This policy required buyers of the Z06 and E-Ray to retain their cars for at least six months, or risk voiding the car’s bumper-to-bumper warranty and losing their ability to place reservations for future high-demand models.

The rule was designed to discourage speculative flipping of these high-performance cars and ensure that genuine buyers were able to enjoy them. However, this rule is now being relaxed for the 2025 and 2026 Z06 and E-Ray variants, which is a relief for those looking to sell their cars without facing the previous penalties.

Relaxed Policy for Z06 and E-Ray Models

The update to Chevrolet’s Corvette retention policy is a significant shift for Z06 and E-Ray owners. Introduced in 2023, the six-month rule was initially put in place to prevent flippers from making quick profits on these highly sought-after models. For these owners, the change is a welcomed one.

Now, the Z06 and E-Ray owners can sell their vehicles without fear of losing their warranty or missing out on the ability to place reservations for future Chevrolet models. This move aligns with the growing market for used Corvettes, especially as demand for these vehicles remains high.

According to a recent dealership bulletin shared on the MidEngineCorvetteForum, the new policy applies immediately to the 2025 and 2026 Z06 and E-Ray models. While the decision to drop the six-month retention requirement is a major shift, it’s important to note that the change only applies to cars delivered after November 5, 2025, and excludes any vehicles delivered before that date, reports Carscoops.

This move is likely a response to feedback from owners who faced challenges under the previous policy and is expected to make these cars more accessible to both new and used car buyers alike.

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 – © Chevrolet

One-Year Retention Rule for ZR1 and ZR1X Models

Despite the changes for the Z06 and E-Ray, the ZR1 and ZR1X models remain under stricter ownership terms. GM has confirmed that the one-year retention rule will still apply to these models, in part because of their incredibly high demand. The ZR1 and ZR1X are expected to be among the most exclusive and expensive Corvettes on the market, with units already fetching substantial premiums above MSRP.

According to the company’s updated policy, if an original owner of a ZR1 or ZR1X sells the vehicle within the first 12 months, they will forfeit the vehicle’s bumper-to-bumper warranty and be prohibited from placing reservations for future high-demand models from Chevrolet.

This extended retention rule will likely limit the number of people looking to flip these models quickly for profit, ensuring that those who buy the ZR1 and ZR1X are more likely to hold onto their vehicles for a longer period. As these models are expected to remain rare and highly sought-after, Chevrolet is likely using this policy to maintain their market exclusivity, further enhancing their value for collectors and enthusiasts.

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray – © Chevrolet

Impact on the Market and Future Policies

Chevrolet’s decision to relax the retention policy for the Z06 and E-Ray may have significant implications for the market. By eliminating the six-month restriction, GM is making it easier for original owners to sell these vehicles without penalty. This could lead to an increase in used Corvette availability, but it may also allow flippers to capitalize on the high demand for these cars. The change is likely to be welcomed by many owners, but it could also keep prices inflated in the short term as more cars are put back on the market.

On the other hand, the ZR1 and ZR1X models, with their one-year retention rule, will likely continue to command high resale values, thanks to the limited availability and demand for these vehicles. Buyers looking to avoid overpaying for a ZR1 or ZR1X may find that these models remain difficult to obtain without paying a premium.