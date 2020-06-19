No Comments

2022 Chevy Corvette Z06 Gets Exciting Performance Tweaks

As thrilling as the Corvette C8 is, there’s no denying that the upcoming 2022 Corvette Z06 will push the boundaries of track-worthy performance even more

Photo: Chevrolet

Word on the street is that the 2022 Corvette Z06 will take a cue from hypercars. According to MuscleCarsAndTrucks, it will incorporate carbon fiber wheels, active aerodynamics, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires.

Details about the performance tweaks

Lightweight carbon fiber wheels will boost the ‘Vette’s ride comfort and performance while helping mute road noise. Per Road and Track’s Mack Hogan, the Z06 borrows this feature from the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R.

Active aerodynamics will take the form of a front splitter and rear wing, as well as side flaps. Though, it’s unclear if the side flaps will manifest themselves in canards on the front spoiler or on the car’s sides.

The Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires take a cue from the C7 Corvette. However, the C8 model will use 10 millimeters narrower front tires and 10 millimeters wider back tires than the C7 for more grip on the track. Michelin designed these Z-rated tires to withstand speeds over 149 mph, which the C8 will easily exceed.

Another rumored modification

The 2022 Chevy Corvette Z06 Is On Its Way With Active Aerodynamics, Naturally-Aspirated V8 And Possibly A Center-Mounted Exhaust – https://t.co/Yd47Rid5P2 pic.twitter.com/CHf5Z1tlMO — TFLcar (@TFLcar) June 10, 2020

The Corvette Z06 might also get another performance tweak. Per MuscleCarsAndTrack, rumor has it that it will adopt a revamped C8 Corvette Stingray rear fascia with a center-mounted rear exhaust. This tweak would improve the pitch of the exhaust note on the 5.5-liter DOHC flat-plane crank naturally aspirated V8 so that it sounds more like an exotic car than a domestic one.

Stay tuned for more details in the days ahead as we wait for Chevy to confirm these exciting performance modifications and reveal more about the Corvette Z06 model. Though it’ll be a while before the Z06 arrives, now is the perfect time to appreciate the current Corvette iterations available. Learn more about the Corvette C8’s accolades, then and get the scoop on its impressive Nurburgring lap time.

