Forgotten for 5 Hours in a Car Under the Scorching Heat on a McDonald’s Parking Lot, a 14-Month-Old Baby Is in Critical Condition

A heartbreaking event unfolded in Ussel, Corrèze, France, where a 14-month-old baby was left alone in a parked car for about five hours. This incident happened on Friday, June 20th and has once again raised alarms about the dangers of leaving kids in vehicles, especially in extreme heat. The situation reminds all caregivers and parents to always double-check that their little ones are safe.

A string of bad breaks

The episode went down at a McDonald’s parking lot in the Maison rouge shopping area. It was a blistering day, with temperatures hitting a sweltering 33 °C (91.4 °F), while Corrèze was under a yellow alert due to a heatwave (a signal for high temperatures that can quickly turn a car into an oven). According to reports, the baby was left in the car around 8 a.m., and it wasn’t until about 1 p.m. that the emergency services got wind of the situation. The fact that the baby was stuck in that heat for so long really underlines how serious this oversight was, and it leaves a lot of questions about how it could have happened.

Quick emergency response

As soon as emergency calls came in, firefighters and Samu (emergency medical services) rushed to the scene. Firefighters found the child suffering from severe dehydration, putting them in a state of absolute emergency. Recognizing just how dire the situation was, the first responders quickly organized an airlift to get the baby to the University Hospital Center (CHU) in Limoges, located in Haute-Vienne.

This fast action by the emergency teams was key in getting the baby immediate care. It also underscores just how risky it is to leave a child alone in a car—especially when the weather is so unforgiving.

Ongoing investigation

Following this troubling incident, the Ussel police station has kicked off an investigation to piece together how this incident happened and figure out if anyone should be held accountable for leaving the baby alone. So far, no details have been shared about the parents or guardians. Authorities are looking into whether this was a case of negligence or just a tragic accident. Local newspaper La Montagne mentioned that the child was “forgotten” in the car, and France Bleu gave details on just how long the child was left unattended.

A reminder to be watchful

This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of leaving kids by themselves in cars. In just a few minutes, the inside of a car can heat up to dangerous levels during hot weather, posing serious risks—even if the windows are cracked or the car is parked in a shaded area.

It’s so important for anyone responsible for a child to always be on their toes and double-check that the child isn’t left alone in a vehicle under any circumstances. This awful event is a call to ramp up awareness and preventive actions so nothing like this happens again.

This heartbreaking story not only points to personal responsibility but also shows that society as a whole needs to step up efforts to protect our most vulnerable. As we take this lesson to heart, let’s all do our part to keep our communities safe by staying informed and taking proactive steps to protect young lives—even in everyday scenarios like a parked car on a hot day.