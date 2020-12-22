No Comments

2021 Hyundai Kona Overview

Photo: Hyundai

The 2021 Hyundai Kona provides the efficiency, value, and practical versatility expected of a compact SUV, along with plenty of unique style to help it stand out from the crowd. The Kona also distinguishes itself by offering a wide variety of standard tech features to keep drivers safe, informed, and entertained on the go.

Photo: Hyundai

What’s new

New for 2021, the Kona lineup is adding a Night Edition model. This trim level features 18-inch RAYS semi-gloss black alloy wheels, gloss black accents both inside and out, LED headlights and taillights, a black headliner, and aluminum alloy sport pedals.

Photo: Hyundai

Performance and efficiency

The 2021 Hyundai Kona comes standard with a 2.0-liter engine that puts out 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and yields up to 30 combined mpg with FWD or 28 combined mpg with AWD. Higher trims carry a 1.6-liter turbo engine that delivers 175 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. Mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, it’s rated for 30 combined mpg with FWD or 27 combined mpg with AWD.

Photo: Hyundai

Exterior features

From the outside, the Kona presents a sleek, sporty look spiked with black cladding for a hint of ruggedness. It rides on 16-inch or 17-inch alloy wheels and comes with roof side rails for carrying sports gear or luggage. Key exterior paint colors available for the Kona include Pulse Red, Surf Blue, and Ultra Black.

Photo: Hyundai

Interior features

The interior of the Kona emphasizes comfort and versatility. Cloth seats come standard, with leather, heat, and power adjustability available on higher trims. An optional power sunroof lets in extra light. A dual-level cargo floor and split-folding rear seats give the Kona the ability to fit up to 45.8 cubic feet of cargo.

Photo: Hyundai

Safety and infotainment tech

The Kona boasts a long list of standard safety and infotainment features. On the safety side, all trims come equipped with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane-Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning, and a backup camera. Available options include Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, and Smart Cruise Control.

The Kona’s standard infotainment system includes a 7-inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Bluetooth. SiriusXM satellite radio, Blue Link connected services, and an Infinity eight-speaker premium sound system can be added as options.

For more information on the Kona and other Hyundai models, check out our ongoing auto industry coverage here at The News Wheel.