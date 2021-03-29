No Comments

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Overview

Photo: Hyundai

The Hyundai Santa Fe didn’t get a complete redesign for 2021, but it’s close. Updated engines (including a hybrid), exterior design changes, a reconfigured console and dashboard, and fresh tech features make the 2021 Santa Fe quite a bit different from the previous model year. This midsize five-seat SUV is now available in four gas trims: SE, SEL, Limited, and Calligraphy. The hybrid version comes in Blue, SEL, and Limited trims.

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Performance and efficiency

The 2021 Santa Fe is available with three engine options. It comes standard with a 2.5-liter inline-four that makes 191 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque and pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The available 2.5-liter turbo engine cranks out 277 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque and gets an eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. The new hybrid powertrain combines an electric motor and a 1.6-liter gas engine for a combined 225 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque.

The Santa Fe’s smaller gas engine gets a combined 26 mpg, while the bigger one gets 24 combined mpg. EPA efficiency estimates aren’t available for the hybrid yet. HTRAC AWD is available on every gas trim and standard for hybrids. The Santa Fe also comes with standard selectable drive modes and up to 2,000 pounds of towing capability.

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Exterior features

The Santa Fe’s new exterior look includes an enlarged grille, new front and rear fascia, redesigned lighting signatures, and a reshaped outline. LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, and 18-inch alloy wheels come standard. On higher trims, the Santa Fe adds options like power-folding side mirrors, a chrome-accented grille, and a panoramic sunroof. The available hands-free smart liftgate opens automatically and includes adjustable height settings.

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Interior features

Interior highlights for the 2021 Santa Fe include a raised console, a multilayered dashboard, and a larger daylight opening that increases visibility and lets in more light. In back, the cargo bay can hold 36.4 cubic feet of cargo, or up to 72.1 cubic feet when the second row is folded. Seat are trimmed in standard cloth or available leather and come with add-ons like power adjustability, memory settings, heat, and ventilation. Available amenities include dual-zone automatic temperature control, an air ionizer, push-button start, and Hyundai’s new shareable Digital Key technology.

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Safety and infotainment tech

The Santa Fe boasts a generous array of safety and infotainment technologies. For safety, all trims receive Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, and a Rear View Monitor with parking guidance. Available safety measures include Safe Exit Assist, Ultrasonic Rear Occupant Alert, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, and new Remote Smart Parking Assist tech.

For infotainment, the Santa Fe provides a standard 8-inch touch screen or an available 10.25-inch display with navigation. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also come standard, along with Rear Seat Quiet Mode so parents can listen to audio up front while kids nap in the back. Key options include a Harman Kardon 12-speaker premium audio system, dynamic voice recognition controls, and wireless charging.

