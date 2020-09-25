New Sonata N Line Adds Flair to Hyundai Lineup
Hyundai customers looking for a little extra excitement are about to get a stylish new option: the 2021 Sonata N Line sport sedan.
The Sonata N Line builds on the regular Sonata and Sonata Hybrid. It adds more powerful performance, a more athletic look, special design elements, and signature interior styling.
“The 2021 Sonata N Line will attract more customers to both the rock-solid Sonata lineup and our increasingly popular N Line sub-brand,” said SangYup Lee, who heads up the Hyundai Global Design Center. “Sonata N Line will appeal to customers who desire sporty styling in a sedan package.”
Hyundai Sonata N Line features
Per Car and Driver, the Sonata N Line carries a 2.5-liter turbo engine that makes up to 290 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. That engine could be paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.
The Sonata N Line’s exterior shows off a cascading grille, three air intakes, spiffy side skirts, and N Line badging. In back, the vehicle incorporates twin dual exhaust outlets and a rear diffuser. The Sonata N Line rides on handsome 19-inch alloy wheels.
The sedan’s cabin flaunts red N Line stitching on the sport seats and steering wheel, along with dark chrome trim throughout.
Hyundai’s N brand specializes in high-performance models that can shift seamlessly between road and track. N Line models are a starting point for drivers who want something more manageable than a full-fledged N vehicle — but still aggressive and fun.
N brand models have been slow to arrive in the United States. Currently, the only one available here is the Veloster N hatchback. N Line models are arriving at a faster clip, with the Elantra N Line getting here just ahead of the Sonata N Line. Hyundai also sells the Tucson N Line in Europe, but it’s not clear when that model will be available across the Atlantic.
As for the Sonata N Line, Hyundai hasn’t announced when it will go on sale yet. However, there’s a strong possibility it could show up at dealerships by the end of the year.
