2021 Hyundai Sonata Gets 19-Inch Wheels, New Safety Tech

Photo: Hyundai

The Hyundai Sonata just received a thorough overhaul for the 2020 model year, so the 2021 version isn’t receiving any earth-shattering updates. However, the newest Sonata does improve on its predecessor with a handful of updates and new features that should make it even more competitive in its segment.

For starters, the 2021 Sonata is adding to its already sophisticated looks by adding handsome new 19-inch alloy wheels. These wheels are paired with 245/40 R19 Pirelli P Zero tires, which are designed to combine all-season drivability and grip, performance-oriented handling, and effective noise cancellation. Appropriately, this wheel-tire combo will be offered standard on the Sonata’s turbo-equipped SEL Plus trim.

“The 19-inch wheels and tires make a beautiful-looking car look and perform even better,” said Scott Margason, director of product planning for Hyundai Motor North America.

New for 2021, all Sonata trims except for the base SE are receiving the Safe Exit Warning system. This technology uses the vehicle’s blind-spot warning system to audibly and visually warn the driver and passengers of oncoming traffic as they leave the vehicle.

Photo: Hyundai

Margason also noted that, thanks to customer demand, Hyundai is adding passenger-seat power height adjustment for the Sonata’s highest trim, the Limited.

As with the 2020 model, the 2021 Sonata is available at four trim levels and with two different Smartstream gas powertrains.

The 2020 Sonata came stocked with a wide variety of advanced options, and these will all carry over for 2021. Among them: a hands-free smart trunk, Qi wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, and a 10.25-inch touch screen. One of the Sonata’s most cutting-edge features is Hyundai Digital Key. This technology lets drivers use an Android smartphone to unlock the Sonata or even share the key with friends and family members.

According to Hyundai, the 2021 Sonata will arrive at U.S. dealerships sometime in August.