2021 Infiniti QX80 Earns KBB 5-Year Cost to Own Award

Photo: INFINITI

Once again, the Infiniti QX80 earned the Kelley Blue Book Five-Year Cost to Own Award. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Infiniti’s flagship SUV has won the title. Here’s a look at what keeps the judges coming back to the Infiniti QX80.

What makes the Infiniti QX80 a Five-Year Cost to Own Award winner?

Photo: INFINITI

When picking the winners of the Five-Year Cost to Own Award, the Kelley Blue Book judges predict which new models will have the lowest ownership costs. To make this calculation, KBB considers more than just depreciation and fuel economy. The evaluators also factor in maintenance and repair expenses, insurance fees, state taxes, and financing costs. With all of that in mind, the KBB panelists picked the QX80 for its relatively low ownership costs, relative to its segment.

“INFINITI’s QX80 is the winner of Kelley Blue Book’s Five-Year Cost to Own Award based on depreciation costs that are estimated to be thousands of dollars less than other domestic and European SUVs In the Luxury Full-Size SUV/Crossover category,” explained Eric Ibara, director of residual values for Kelley Blue Book. He further stated that its low care and maintenance costs added to its frontrunner status.

Jeff Pope, Group Vice President of INFINITI America, stated that the automaker was honored to take home the award once again. He further cited the SUV’s luxurious features as a key factor in its many wins.

“For model-year 2021, the QX80 has been enhanced with new equipment, innovative technologies, and stylish features befitting its luxury status,” Pope stated. “It’s fantastic to have this vehicle recognized by such a credible third party five years running.”

Meet the 2021 Infiniti QX80

Photo: INFINITI

The 2021 Infiniti QX80 is an eight-passenger full-size luxury SUV. It’s got a 5.6-liter V8 engine that lets it tow up to 8,500 pounds. On the inside, it sports dual-screen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity. And for the latest model year, it gained the Smart Rearview Mirror system on every trim level.

The 2021 Infiniti QX80 is currently available at dealerships nationwide.