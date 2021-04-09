No Comments

2021 Kia Forte Overview

2021 Kia Forte

The last major update for the Kia Forte came in 2018 with the introduction of the model’s third generation. Taking cues from the Stinger, the new Forte featured a more prominent fastback profile and short trunk lid. Last year, two exhilarating GT trims were introduced as turbocharged options to make driving the compact sedan even more fun. The 2021 Kia Forte is a carryover from the 2020 model year and is available at six trims: FE, LXS, GT-Line, EX, GT, and GT Manual.

Exterior

Across its trims, the 2021 Forte hardly changes its exterior save for a few aesthetic differences for its GT trims. However, it should be noted that the base Forte FE is only available in three colors while the next trim up, LXS, offers seven colors to choose from. All other models have five color options, varying between trims, with the Fire Orange paint exclusive to the mid-range GT-Line trim.

When it comes to standard features on the base Forte, it’s truly bare bones. Moving up to the LXS adds a chrome exhaust tip and larger wheels, but it’s not until you get to the GT-Line trim that you receive noteworthy updates. Standard features on that trim include fog lights, LED daytime running lights, heated outside mirrors, perimeter approach lighting, and the Smart Trunk that opens automatically when you have your Smart Key with you. A power sunroof is standard on the Forte EX and GT Manual, but skips the GT where the feature is only an available add-on.

Interior

Inside, the base model of the 2021 Forte is a bit more impressive. An 8-inch touch-screen display greets you as you sit in the six-way manual driver’s seat. You can connect your smartphone and use your favorite apps via standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. If music is a top priority for your Forte, go for the EX, which comes with a Harman Kardon premium audio system with eight speakers (as opposed to the standard four-speaker audio system on the FE and LXS).

Premium features like a wireless phone charger, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone auto temperature control (only on the EX), heated and ventilated front seats, leather seat trim, and a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support are also all standard on the Forte EX. The only notable differences between the EX and the upper GT and GT Manual trims are the inclusion of Sport seats with GT stitching and other GT-related aesthetic enhancements throughout the cabin.

Performance and efficiency

The appeal of the Kia Forte comes from the thrill of driving it. This is, in part, thanks to a pair of spirited engines combined with smooth-shifting transmission options. The standard engine is a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder paired with a six-speed manual, capable of 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque. The Intelligent Variable Transmission with Sportmatic (which is intended to improve upon traditional CVTs) is standard on the LXS, GT-Line, and EX. You’ll get the most power with the GT and GT Manual and the turbocharged 1.5-liter engine under the hood. Paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic with paddle shifters, these models can get up to 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy varies but caps at 40 mpg on the highway with the 2.0-liter/IVT powertrain. The turbo engine and DCT can get up to 35 mpg on the highway while the turbo and six-speed manual get 32 mpg on the highway.

Safety

For as basic as its exterior is, the Forte comes with an impressive number of standard safety features that you’d expect in higher trims. Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist-Line, and Driver Attention Warning are all equipped on the base Forte FE. No additional systems are added to the next trim up, the LXS, but when you get to the GT-Line, you get Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Lane Change Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning. Smart Cruise Control and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection are both available to add, but only on the Forte GT.