2021 Kia K5 Overview

2021 Kia K5

Photo: Kia

Since its debut, the 2021 Kia K5 has been the star of an adrenaline-pumping ad campaign and even made an appearance during the Emmys. The sport sedan is basically an upgraded version of the popular Kia Optima, offering a more athletic powertrain and a sharper exterior. With a starting price of $23,490, the K5 is a mid-level sedan option that sits between the value-based Forte and the exhilarating Kia Stinger.

Exterior

The Optima had already undergone multiple facelifts and was in its fifth generation before Kia unveiled the K5. When you look at the 2020 Optima, you can see some of the same sporty design elements that you’ll find on the all-new K5, including a slim silhouette and angular headlights. But the K5 has something the Optima never did: two GT trims. The K5 GT-Line trim is currently available and features unique badging, a hyper silver grille, black outside mirrors, a rear spoiler, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The K5 GT, expected to arrive at dealerships in November, will include many of the same features, but will upgrade to exclusive 19-inch wheels and a quad-tip dual exhaust.

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Interior

Kia is touting the K5 as having brawns and beauty, with the latter specifically spotlighted in the vehicle’s cabin. The driver-focused cockpit is tilted toward the driver’s seat and features a standard six-speaker audio system, an 8-inch touch screen, and the typical tech amenities you’d expect like Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth. While Kia features a massive 10.25-inch touch screen on its site for the K5, this is not standard for any trims and is seemingly only available as part of the EX Premium Package ($3,400), which also comes with navigation, a Bose audio system, and a handful of other tech upgrades. For the best driver comfort, you’ll need to choose the GT-Line and above for a standard 10-way power-adjustable seat with two-way power lumbar. However, your front passenger is only given a six-way manually adjustable seat across all trims.

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Performance and efficiency

With the intense build-up of the K5’s debut and its multiple stunt videos, it’s no doubt that Kia wants you to think this vehicle is primed for an exhilarating drive. It certainly has the potential, thanks to a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder paired with an eight-speed automatic. Max horsepower comes in at 180 with 195 lb-ft of torque. If you’re hoping for a bit more oomph, hold out for the upcoming K5 GT, which is equipped with a much more impressive 290-hp 2.5-liter turbocharged engine. Surprisingly, the K5 still manages to get modest fuel economy ratings. While the GT numbers are not yet available, the base K5 LX gets 38 mpg on the highway while the LXS, GT-Line, and EX come close with 37 mpg on the highway.

Safety

Kia is doing its best to include as many of its Drive Wise safety systems in its newer vehicles. While you’ll need to upgrade to get features like Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Parking Distance Warning, and Safe Exit Assist, the 2021 Kia K5 still comes with a long list of standard safety features:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection

Driver Attention Warning with Leading Vehicle Departure Alert

Lane Departure Warning

Lane Keeping Assist

Lane Following Assist

High Beam Assist

Rear View Monitor with Dynamic Parking Guidelines

Rear Occupant Alert

Electronic Stability Control

Traction Control System

Hill Start Assist Control

Tire-Pressure Monitoring System

Rear Child-Safety Door Locks

Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren (LATCH)