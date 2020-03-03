No Comments

2021 Kia Seltos Overview

The all-new 2021 Kia Seltos

Photo: Kia

The all-new 2021 Kia Seltos SUV made its unofficial debut as the “SP Signature” concept in 2018 and was introduced to the U.S. as a production model at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. The sporty crossover sits between the Soul and Sportage in the lineup. With a starting MSRP of just $21,990, Kia is offering premium quality at an affordable price.

The 2021 Kia Seltos is available at five trim levels: LX, S, EX, S Turbo, and SX Turbo. All models are equipped with Dynamax All-Wheel Drive.

Exterior

The first thing you’ll notice about the Seltos is its exterior design that matches the award-winning Telluride. Unlike other Kia SUVs, the Seltos has a sleek, angular silhouette featuring the signature Kia tiger nose grille adorned with a streamlined light design that makes it look as if the LED bulbs stretch from one headlamp to the other. Standard exterior features include a rear spoiler, power-adjustable mirrors, heated rear glass, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Roof rails, LED turn signal indicators, and heated outside mirrors are added to the Seltos S while a power sunroof is on the EX. But the most flare is added to the Seltos Turbo models, which both come with 18-inch alloy wheels with red center caps.

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Interior

The modern styling seen on the exterior continues inside the Seltos. The cabin is driver-focused and features a wide, high-tech instrument panel. On the base Seltos LX, you’ll get an 8-inch touchscreen with AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, Siri Eyes Free, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Additional standard tech includes a six-speaker audio system, a USB audio/charging port, two 12-volt power outlets, and a rear-camera display. A wireless phone charger and additional USB ports are found on the Seltos EX while the top-of-the-line Seltos SX Turbo features a first-for-Kia Bose premium audio system with a sound connected mood lamp that pulses to the beat of the music.

When it comes to comfort, the interior of the Kia Seltos is quite spacious even with its smaller overall size. It provides 40 inches of headroom in the front as well as 52.8 inches of hip room and 38 inches of legroom in the back. A standard six-way adjustable driver’s seat is on the base trim, but for an added touch of plushness, opt for the Seltos EX and its 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with two-way power lumbar support. If you still want premium comfort without going up too many trims, the seats on the Seltos S are heated in the front and this model comes with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob.

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Performance and efficiency

The Seltos is powered by a standard 2.0-liter engine paired with an Intelligent Variable Transmission, which means the SUV is continuously shifting and providing optimal efficiency. Combined, these components can generate 146 horsepower. For even more oomph, the S Turbo and SX Turbo models come with a 1.6-liter engine with a turbocharger paired to a seven-speed Quick-Shift Dual Clutch Transmission. That combination bumps up the Seltos’ horsepower to 175.

Fuel economy for the 2021 Kia Seltos depends on whether you go with the standard 2.0-liter engine or the turbocharged 1.6-liter.

LX/S/EX : 27/31/29 MPG City/Highway/Combined

: 27/31/29 MPG City/Highway/Combined S Turbo/SX Turbo: 25/30/27 MPG City/Highway/Combined

Safety

The available Kia Drive Wise suite of safety systems on the 2021 Seltos help keep you secure on every trip. These systems include Blind Spot Collision Warning, Driver Attention Warning, Highway Driving Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist and Rear Occupant Alert, to name just a few. Going one step further in the realm of vehicle safety is the Safe Exit Assist system, which alerts you to not exit the Seltos if it detects approaching traffic.

Standard safety features:

Rear Occupant Alert

Dual front advanced, dual front seat-mounted side, and full-length side curtain airbags

Rollover sensor

Three-point seat belts for all seating positions

Anti-lock Brake System

Four-wheel disc brakes

Electronic Stability Control

Traction Control System

Hill Start Assist Control

Downhill Brake Control

High Line Tire-Pressure Monitoring System

Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children