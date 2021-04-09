No Comments

2021 Kia Sorento Overview

2021 Kia Sorento SX

Photo: Kia

The Sorento has been a part of the Kia lineup since 2002 when it debuted at the Chicago Auto Show. Over the years, the SUV has changed with the times but hadn’t seen a major refresh since its third generation was introduced in 2014. But for the 2021 model year, the Sorento is completely redesigned, featuring a stylish, modern exterior and setting a new benchmark for Kia.

Service Tip: Watch out for these top 5 signs of tire wear

What’s new for the 2021 Kia Sorento?

Introduced as an all-new model, the Sorento has a long list of new features to be excited about — inside and out (and under the hood). The Sorento still has five trims to choose from, but their names have changed slightly. The 2021 Kia Sorento will be offered as: LX, S, EX, SX, and SX Prestige (removing the L trim and adding SX Prestige).

Exterior

For starters, the Sorento’s exterior is crafted with more angular lines to give the SUV a rugged and athletic appearance. Its “eyeline” daytime running lights extend seamlessly into the Kia tiger nose grille, similar to the new Seltos. The 2021 Sorento can be equipped with six different alloy wheel designs, including its largest offering ever at 20 inches. When it comes to customization, the Sorento can be painted in a variety of colors, with most trims offering seven or more options. However, the appealing Aruba Green paint is exclusive to the top-of-the-line Sorento SX Prestige. As with most vehicles, some of the more desirable features are reserved for higher trims. If you need roof rails, a panoramic sunroof with a power sunshade, power-folding outside mirrors, or full LED lighting, you’ll have to skip the base LX and opt for a more expensive model.

2021 Kia Sorento X-Line

Photo: Kia

2021 Kia Sorento X-Line

Photo: Kia

2021 Kia Sorento X-Line

Photo: Kia

2021 Kia Sorento X-Line

Photo: Kia

2021 Kia Sorento SX

Photo: Kia

2021 Kia Sorento SX

Photo: Kia

2021 Kia Sorento SX

Photo: Kia

2021 Kia Sorento SX

Photo: Kia

Interior

The cabin of the 2021 Sorento gives off a much more upscale feel than the outgoing 2020 model. Similar to its exterior, sculpted, angular lines provide a more modern look for the interior. Depending on which trim you choose, you’ll be sitting in cloth, SynTex, or embossed and perforated leather seats. A power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support is standard on the Sorento S and above while a power-adjustable front passenger’s seat isn’t standard until you get up to the Sorento SX. But luxury amenities like heated seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and dual-zone climate control can be had by moving up just one trim from the base LX to the S.

An 8-inch touch screen is standard on the LX, S, and EX while a massive 10.25-inch screen is the norm for the SX and SX Prestige. Additionally, features like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a handful of USB charging ports are standard. Oddly, Bluetooth streaming capability is reserved for the top two trims even though it is typically a standard feature on many models in the Kia lineup. For reference, a wireless phone charger is standard on the EX rather than Bluetooth. This is perhaps the most puzzling thing about the new Sorento. Otherwise, a 12-speaker Bose audio system being available only with the top trim makes complete sense.

2021 Kia Sorento X-Line

Photo: Kia

2021 Kia Sorento X-Line

Photo: Kia

2021 Kia Sorento X-Line

Photo: Kia

2021 Kia Sorento X-Line

Photo: Kia

2021 Kia Sorento X-Line

Photo: Kia

2021 Kia Sorento X-Line

Photo: Kia

2021 Kia Sorento X-Line

Photo: Kia

2021 Kia Sorento SX

Photo: Kia

2021 Kia Sorento SX

Photo: Kia

2021 Kia Sorento SX

Photo: Kia

2021 Kia Sorento SX

Photo: Kia

2021 Kia Sorento X-Line

Photo: Kia

Performance and efficiency

The all-new Sorento has been touted by Kia as having “confidence-inspiring performance” thanks to its 2.5-liter turbo engine on the EX, SX, and SX Prestige. When paired with the eight-speed “wet” dual clutch automatic transmission, the Sorento can get 281 horsepower and an impressive 311 lb-ft of torque. The base 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder is paired with a standard eight-speed automatic and pushes out 191 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque.

One feature that is becoming more prevalent in the SUV segment is a drive mode selector, which you’ll find on the 2021 Sorento. Drive Mode Select lets you choose between ECO, SPORT, COMFORT, SMART, or your own CUSTOM setting. Based on the Sorento’s fuel efficiency, you may want to go with ECO mode as much as possible. The SUV can get a max of 29 mpg on the highway with front-wheel drive and 28 mpg on the highway with AWD (with the turbo engine).

Winner, Winner! The all-new Sorento was named Large SUV of the Year

Safety

Over the last few months, I’ve noticed that there doesn’t seem to be much consistency with what driver-assist systems Kia puts as standard on its new models. For example, while the 2021 Forte comes with a handful of the Kia Drive Wise systems, the new Sorento comes with different standard features. Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Driver Attention Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, High Beam Assist, and Rear Occupant Alert are all standard. Moving up to the Sorento S adds Safe Exit Assist, which alerts you of oncoming traffic when exiting the vehicle. The SX Prestige is where you’ll get even more assistance through systems like a Surround View Monitor, Blind View Monitor, Parking Distance Warning, and Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist.