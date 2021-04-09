No Comments

2021 Kia Sportage Overview

Photo: Kia

Rumors have been circulating via spy footage that the 2022 Sportage is next in line to receive the Kia “redesign treatment” similar to the Sorento and Carnival (née Sedona). But until the official debut, we’ll have to settle for the current 2021 Sportage, which is a carryover from the 2020 model. Starting at $24,090, the 2021 Kia Sportage is available at four trims: LX, S, EX, and SX Turbo.

Exterior

Since 2017, the exterior of the Sportage hasn’t changed much. The vehicle features a much more rounded shape than others in the Kia lineup, with bulbous headlights adoring the front end alongside the signature tiger nose grille. Bright chrome accents certain areas of the Sportage, including the window surround and door handles (on some trims). If you’re looking for more convenient features like heated, power-folding outside mirrors or a Smart Power Liftgate, you’ll have to opt for the S or EX trims. However, the panoramic sunroof with power sunshade, LED lighting, and a chrome dual exhaust are reserved for the top SX Turbo trim.

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Interior

Compared to other models in the compact SUV segment, the Sportage’s cabin isn’t too outdated. Inside, you’ll find an 8-inch touch screen compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, voice recognition, and Siri Eyes Free. While a six-speaker audio system is the standard, you can add the premium Harman Kardon eight-speaker system with Clari-Fi music restoration technology on the EX (standard on SX Turbo). A wireless phone charger is also standard on the SX Turbo, but you can add it to the S and EX trims at an added cost.

Comfort-wise, you’ll need to choose the Sportage EX and above for a standard 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with power lumbar as well as heated front seats. Otherwise, you’ll be stuck with a cold, six-way manual seat. Sadly, the front passenger is only afforded the luxury of eight-way power adjustability (no lumbar support) on the top SX Turbo model. Synthetic leather seating is standard on the S and EX while genuine leather is reserved for the top trim, as are ventilated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Performance and efficiency

The LX, S, and EX trims of the 2021 Kia Sportage are equipped with a 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder paired with an electronically controlled six-speed automatic transmission. Combined, this powertrain achieves 181 horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque. Fuel efficiency comes in at 23 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway for FWD models while AWD models dip slightly to 21 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway. Fittingly, the Sportage SX Turbo has a 2.0-liter turbo under the hood that’s capable of 240 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. With the same six-speed automatic paired with the turbo, the SX Turbo gets up to 20 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway (FWD) or 19 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway (AWD).

Safety

Since the Sportage has yet to receive the Kia redesign treatment, which usually includes a safety upgrade, the SUV isn’t equipped with nearly as many of the Kia Drive Wise driver-assist systems. However, it should be noted that Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Assist, and Driver Attention Warning are all standard. Moving up one level to the Sportage S adds Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning. Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go — which helps maintain a safe distance between you and the vehicle ahead — is available on the S and EX, but is standard on the SX Turbo.