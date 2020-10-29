No Comments

2021 Kia Stinger Overview

It’s been three years since the Kia Stinger was unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show and I still don’t own one… But that’s not why you’re here. You want to know all the ins and outs of the stylish Kia sports sedan as well as what’s new for the latest version. With a 2022 facelift on the horizon, no changes have been made to the 2021 Stinger.

Exterior

Part of what makes the Stinger so appealing is its athletic design. Kia hasn’t changed much on the vehicle’s exterior over the last few years, maintaining its fastback silhouette and low profile. For every one of the four trims, you can choose between six exterior colors: Snow White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Ceramic Silver, HiChroma Red, Micro Blue Pearl, and Panthera Metal. (Not to be confused with heavy metal band Pantera.)

Across its trims, each model has many of the same exterior features. (LED turn signal indicators, LED brake lamps, dual chrome exhaust tips, etc.) However, convenient amenities like auto-dimming outside mirrors, a sunroof with a power sunshade, a Smart Power Trunk, and rain-sensing windshield wipers are reserved for the upper GT1 and GT2 trims.

Interior

Like most modern vehicles, the 2021 Stinger is equipped with an infotainment system that comes with standard features like Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, a wireless phone charger, and a rear-camera display. A 7-inch touch-screen display is the standard, but you can upgrade to an 8-inch touch screen that has an integrated voice-command navigation system. If you’re looking for a premium audio experience, you’ll need to choose the GT1 or GT2 to get the Harman Kardon QuantumLogic system with Clari-Fi music restoration technology. Or you can also add the sound system as part of the Sun & Sound Package on the base GT-Line model.

Comfort for the driver is the priority on the Stinger. You’ll be greeted by a 12-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with four-way power lumbar support as well as a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel and gear shift handle. Premium passenger comfort isn’t available until you move up to the Stinger GT (one up from the base), where your front seat companion can enjoy an eight-way power-adjustable seat with two-way power lumbar. Heated front seats are standard on all trims while ventilation comes with the GT1 and GT2 models. And if you want to keep your hands warm on each drive, a heated steering wheel is an available add-on for all trims.

Performance and efficiency

I’m not sure why anyone would choose the base Stinger GT-Line, which comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine capable of 255 horsepower. The Stinger is a performance sedan, so — if anything — you should go all out with the twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 that pumps out a hearty 365 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are paired with a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission to optimize acceleration and cornering. If you absolutely must know the fuel economy ratings of the 2021 Stinger, here they are:

2.0-liter four-cylinder (RWD): 22/29/25 MPG City/Highway/Combined

22/29/25 MPG City/Highway/Combined 2.0-liter four-cylinder (AWD): 21/29/24 MPG City/Highway/Combined

21/29/24 MPG City/Highway/Combined 3.6-liter V6: 17/25/20 MPG City/Highway/Combined

Safety

Kia has included most of its Drive Wise safety technologies across the Stinger’s four trims, but the most comprehensive list of features are reserved, yet again, for the GT1 and GT2 trims. However, all models get the following helpful systems:

Blind-Spot Collision Warning

Lane Change Assist

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning

Brake Fade Compensation

Cornering Brake Control

Electronic Stability Control

Traction Control System

Hill Start Assist Control

Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren (LATCH)

Rear child-safety door locks

Tire-Pressure Monitoring System