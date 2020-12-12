No Comments

2021 Lincoln Nautilus Debuts at Guangzhou Auto Show

2021 Lincoln Nautilus debuted at the Guangzhou Auto Show in November

Photo: Lincoln

Lincoln showed off its new and improved Nautilus in the flesh (or metal as it were) in November, taking the updated crossover to the 2020 Guangzhou Auto Show. The 2021 Lincoln Nautilus made its global debut alongside stalwarts of the Lincoln portfolio like the Aviator, Corsair, and Navigator, getting its introduction from President of Lincoln Joy Falotico among others.

“We see great potential in Lincoln and are pleased with its continued growth globally,” Falotico said. “Now, we are welcoming another important moment for Lincoln as we debut the new Nautilus.”

While Lincoln continues to build the Nautilus at the Oakville Assembly Complex in Canada for North American markets, the Nautilus is also being built in China for the domestic market. The new Nautilus joins the Aviator and Corsair as Lincoln’s third vehicle built in China. Falotico told the 280-plus media guests gathered for the reveal that this will help Lincoln’s cause in the midsize luxury SUV space.

New Lincoln Nautilus adds more tech

Lincoln celebrates the Nautilus with a light show in Guangzhou Photo: Lincoln

The refined 20201 Lincoln Nautilus Presidential

Photo: Lincoln

New Nautilus sports svelte, aerodynamic profile

Photo: Lincoln

The exclusive Flight theme of the Nautilus Presidential

Photo: Lincoln

Also sure to help the Lincoln Nautilus take off with customers: its focus on tech. The 2021 Nautilus is the first vehicle in the Lincoln lineup to feature next-generation SYNC 4 technology, boasting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as over-the-air updates. The Nautilus will be available with a 13.2-inch screen, the largest available in the Lincoln lineup and in the segment.

To mark the arrival of the 2021 Lincoln Nautilus, Lincoln lit up the Canton Tower on Nov. 16 in a spectacular display. Using thousands of drones, Lincoln projected the image of the Nautilus over Guangzhou in what it calls “the largest naked-eye 3D projection in history.”

Lincoln says that the light show earned millions of impressions. It did not specify how many of those were bad Borat impressions. Either way, the 2021 Lincoln Nautilus? Very nice.

