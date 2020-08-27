No Comments

2021 Porsche Panamera Gets Turbo S Model

Photo: Porsche

The 2021 Porsche Panamera is getting a lot of new powertrains, including a Turbo S model capable of producing 620 horsepower and setting new Nürburgring records.

Replacing the outgoing 2020 Panamera Turbo, the Panamera Turbo S features a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine rated at 620 horsepower and 604 lb-ft of torque, a substantial upgrade enabling it to accelerate from 0-60 mph in only 2.9 seconds.

The standard Panamera gets the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 that was previously offered on the 4S, and the Panamera GTS now makes 473 horsepower, up 20 from before. The car is also offered with a new 4S E-Hybrid model that combines the V6 with an electric motor and 17.9-kWh battery pack, cranking out 552 horsepower in the process.

Before unveiling the 2021 Panamera, Porsche put it through its paces at the Nürburgring, where it became the fastest executive car to lap the famous circuit. It beat the previous record, set by the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S, on both the 12.8-mile and 12.94-mile layouts.

The times were set with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, which Porsche says will be available on the GTS and Turbo S models. In the pursuit of performance, the Turbo S also gets active anti-roll bars, carbon-ceramic brakes, and rear-axle steering. Additionally, every 2021 Porsche Panamera gets the brand’s Active Suspension Management system with adaptive dampers.

Photo: Porsche

On the design front, the Panamera now gets the SportDesign front end — a $5,660 option in 2020 — as standard equipment. It features blacked-out air intakes, which on the Turbo S are larger and come with a unique headlight signature. Wheels include 20- and 21-inch choices. A new, louder sport exhaust is offered on the GTS, and available on the Turbo S.

Every new Porsche Panamera, including the new 4S E-Hybrid, gets 8-way adjustable seats, which are upgraded to 14-way seats with memory on the Turbo S, and 18-way adaptive sport seats on the GTS. All models also get a 12.3-inch touch-screen system with a 21-speaker Burmester audio setup, which is downgraded to 14 Bose speakers on the Turbo S. Speakers add weight, and more weight is bad when you’re trying to set Nürburgring records.

Porsche says orders for the new Panamera will open at the start of 2021, with models arriving in dealership showrooms in the spring. Expect pricing to range from $90,000 to $150,000 depending on the model of your choice.

Photo: Porsche

Photo: Porsche

Photo: Porsche

Photo: Porsche

Photo: Porsche

Photo: Porsche

Photo: Porsche

Photo: Porsche

Photo: Porsche

Photo: Porsche

Photo: Porsche

Photo: Porsche

Photo: Porsche

Photo: Porsche