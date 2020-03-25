No Comments

2021 Ram 1500 Snow Plow Prep Package Announced

The 2021 Ram 1500 Snow Plow Prep Package

Photo: FCA

Earlier in March at the National Truck Equipment Association’s The Work Truck Show, Ram announced a new 2021 Ram 1500 Snow Plow Prep Package. Though we’re now officially well into spring, the Ram 1500 Snow Plow Prep Option makes the venerable pickup a mighty mover of powder if you want to start planning for winter weather next year.

“As part of Ram’s commitment to continuous improvement within the segment, we now offer a Snow Plow Prep package for Ram 1500 customers,” said Head of Ram Brand Reid Bigland. “Ram has taken a larger presence in the commercial vehicle market and this offering is the latest expansion of our hardworking trucks.”

Taking advantage of the Snow Plow Prep Package won’t set you back all that much: It costs just $195 and adds on handy must-haves like a 220-amp alternator, wiring harness for a plow accessory, and a rear power-sliding window with defroster. Then all you’ll need to do is go to a home improvement store chain and shop for a snow blade, mounts, and controller and you’re well on your way to starting your very own Mx Plow business. After all, it’s what Homer Simpson would want for you.

GET OUTTA HERE, SNOW

Photo: FCA

The 2021 Ram 1500 Snow Plow Prep Package will be available for HEMI- or EcoDiesel-equipped Tradesman, Big Horn, and Laramie 4×4 models. It’s set to arrive later when the 2021 model-year Ram 1500 hits showrooms.

Apart from this package, Ram didn’t divulge any updates for the 2021 model year. The 2021 Ram 1500 maintains its impressive stats, including the 12,750-pound max towing capacity, 2,300-pound max payload capacity, and 480 lb-ft of diesel torque.

