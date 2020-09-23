No Comments

2021 Ram Trucks Gain New Limited Night Editions

The 2021 Ram Heavy Duty Limited Night Edition

Photo: FCA

The 2021 Ram 1500 and Ram Heavy Duty models are receiving new Limited Night Editions. These editions of the trucks have bolder, more stylish looks as well as added conveniences throughout.

Features of the Limited Night Editions

The 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Night Edition

Photo: FCA

The Limited Night Editions are available for both 4×2 and 4×4 versions of the new Ram 1500 and Ram Heavy Duty models, and they work with every powertrain option. You can select Crew Cab models of either truck along with the Mega Cab model of the Ram Heavy Duty.

The 2021 Ram 1500 and Ram Heavy Duty Limited Night Editions have monochromatic designs, featuring exhaust tips, badging, a black R-A-M grille, and a grille surround. They each come with 20-inch black aluminum wheels, though the Ram 1500 model also gives you the option of 22-inch wheels.

The cabin of the 2021 Ram Heavy Duty Limited Night Edition

Photo: FCA

The models’ premium power mirrors have black caps, while their headlamps and taillights come with dark bezels. A tri-fold tonneau cover protects your tools and materials from the elements, and tow hooks come in handy when taking on muddy trails. The Ram 1500 model alone also has a sport performance hood for additional style.

Inside the cabin, a 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system is standard to provide high-quality audio. Each Limited model also incorporates other technologies and luxuries, like leather upholstery, around the cabin.

The 2021 Ram 1500 and Ram Heavy Duty Limited Night Edition trucks will arrive at dealerships during the third quarter of this year, and you can order the Ram Heavy Duty version now. The Ram Heavy Duty version has a starting price of $62,930, while the Ram 1500 version starts at $60,045.