No Comments

2021 Sierra Recognized for Best Resale Value by KBB

The 2021 Sierra 1500 is one of 10 winners of the KBB Best Resale Value award

Photo: GMC

Drivers looking to get the best value for selling their vehicles often turn to Kelly Blue Book for reliable numbers. For the last 19 years, KBB has recognized the industry’s most resalable cars, trucks, and SUVs with the coveted Top 10 Best Resale Value award. This year, the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 made the cut.

Autonomous Driving is Here: Super Cruise is coming to the 2022 Sierra Denali

The Sierra is recognized for best resale value

Qualifying for Kelly Blue Book’s Top 10 Best Resale Value award is no easy task. Each year, a panel of analysts and experts in the automotive field gather to crunch numbers and study data. After analyzing the millions and millions of transactions that occur every year at car dealerships, a statistical model is built to help identify the vehicles being purchased. The vehicles with the highest estimated value based on condition and mileage after a five-year lease or ownership period are then considered for recognition.

For 2021, the new GMC Sierra 1500 met KBB’s criteria perfectly. Joining fellow vehicles from the likes of Ford, Jeep, Ram, and Toyota, the latest Sierra has officially been recognized for its resale value.

“Shoppers who choose to buy a 2021 model from one of our Best Resale Value Brand winners can be very confident that their vehicle will retain its value well over time,” says Eric Ibara, Kelly Blue Book’s director of residual values.

The 2021 Sierra is currently entering the third model year of its fourth generation. The beloved pickup’s powerful towing and hauling capability, interior technology, and comfortable cabin are no doubt a big part of why its resale value is so high. Its larger cousin, the 2021 Sierra 2500 HD, was also recently recognized by KBB, this time in the Heavy Duty category of its 2021 Full-Size Pickup list.

Looking for Off-Road Adventure? Check out the 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Package

The 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 is currently available to test drive and purchase at dealerships across the United States.