2021 Sierra Will Have Some Exciting New Trailering Features

2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali

Photo: GMC

You now have another reason to anticipate the 2021 GMC Sierra. This model will boast a handful of new trailering technologies that will make towing even more convenient and safe.

The inspiration for the new trailering tech

2020 GMC Sierra

Photo: GMC

The enhanced trailering tools are the brand’s direct response to customer feedback, as GM Authority’s Sam McEachern reports. GMC marketing director Rich Latek expressed how more than half of Sierra customers used their trucks for towing outdoor recreational gear. “They want class-leading safety, technology and comfort to tow what they need, whether it’s a boat, an RV or a trailer hauling off-road toys.”

The new trailering tech will appease Sierra fans who want their truck to have enhanced towing tech. Here are five exciting functions that both the 2021 Sierra and Sierra HD models will offer.

Five new trailering technologies

The 2021 Sierra’s new trailering tools build on the model’s advanced technologies like transparent trailer view

Photo: GMC

For starters, there’s a Cargo Bed View enhancement tool. It includes Bed Hitch Guidance and Cargo Bed Zoom View functions, which make it easier to align and hook up a gooseneck/fifth-wheel trailer on the first try.

Next, there’s Rear Trailer View, which isn’t a brand-new system for the Sierra — but now it includes guidelines and a Trailer-Angle indicator. This means that you’ll always know where your trailer is positioned in reference to your Sierra when traveling in reverse. (It’s worth noting that you must purchase the brand’s auxiliary accessory camera to get this technology.)

The 2021 Sierra also has Rear Side View enhancement builds on the Rear Trailer View technology, by offering a split view of both sides of your Sierra and the trailer that it’s pulling. This helps prevent collisions with nearby objects and other vehicles when you’re maneuvering into a parking spot.

Trailer Length Indicator is another helpful tech the brand has added. It expands visibility to help with lane shifts when you’re towing. To access this technology, turn on this function and trigger your turn signal to indicate a lane change. You can then view the touch-screen display to see if there’s a red overlay alerting you to a vehicle hanging out in the trailer’s blind spot.

Lastly, Jack-Knife Alert helps you avoid jack-knife scenarios. This makes it easier to avoid accidentally grazing your Sierra’s back bumper with the front of the trailer.

