Autotrader Names 2021 Crosstrek a Top Choice for College Grads

Photo: Subaru

Graduating from college is a major accomplishment. For recent grads, their top concern is typically finding a sweet job in their field. But getting to and from work is something they also need to figure out, and that’s where Autotrader comes in with its “Best Cars for Recent College Graduates” list. This year, the publication announced its top 10 vehicles for recent grads, with the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek making the cut.

When creating its list of the 10 best cars for graduates, Autotrader first took a practical approach but also allowed room for personal preferences and fun. It considered factors like price and fuel efficiency while throwing in things like off-road capability and style. The 2021 Crosstrek ticked all of those boxes thanks to its $23,295 starting price, 34 mpg on the highway, standard symmetrical all-wheel drive, and unique exterior design.

“Graduating college and moving to the next chapter is one of the most exciting times in a young adult’s life. The Subaru Crosstrek, which is not only safe, reliable and economical, is also fun to drive and can carry friends and gear on off-road adventures,” said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO at Subaru of America. “We are proud to be an Autotrader Best Car for Recent College Graduates, and even more proud to carry the next generation through life’s journeys.”

Along with saving you money and providing off-road adventure, the 2021 Crosstrek is also safe. It was given a 5-star vehicle safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That should come as no surprise to Subaru aficionados, as the brand’s vehicles are equipped with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. And as Autotrader simply puts it, “If you need an efficient, practical car, but also like the idea of occasional off-road adventures, the Crosstrek can do it all without breaking the bank.”