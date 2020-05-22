No Comments

2021 Toyota Venza Returns as Hybrid Crossover with 40 MPG

Photo: Toyota

Toyota is bringing back the Venza, a wagon-style crossover whose first stint on the market had lasted only a single generation. This time, the Venza promises to stick around for longer with genuinely attractive styling and an advanced hybrid powertrain capable of delivering an impressive 40 miles per gallon on the highway.

Arriving in dealerships this summer, the new 2021 Toyota Venza is built around a version of the Toyota New Global Architecture K platform designed to provide uncompromised CUV utility, sedan-like driving comfort, and plenty of room for five across two rows of seats.

Like the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, the Venza is powered by the Toyota Hybrid System 2.0, which pairs a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with three electric motors and electronic on-demand all-wheel drive. This combination develops a total of 219 system horsepower, which is exactly as much power as the RAV4 Hybrid, but 40 mpg on the highway beats the popular SUV by two.

Photo: Toyota

Though the Venza is six inches longer, cargo space is a little less than in the RAV4 Hybrid: 36.3 cubic feet behind the second row, compared to 37.6 cubic feet. We’re guessing all the extra space went to improving passenger space. Indeed, premium comfort seems to be the main goal of the Venza.

The crossover comes with a variety of high-end features, such as an electrochromic glass roof panel, whose opacity you can change at the touch of a button. This is the kind of thing you would normally see in a Mercedes-Benz, and it’s the first time the tech finds its way into Toyota vehicle. Other neat features include multi-stage heated and ventilated seats, a 12.3-inch display with capacitive touch controls, a rear camera cleaning system, and extensive sound-blocking and sound-absorbing materials.

It’s clear that the 2021 Toyota Venza aims to deliver a more premium experience than the admittedly similar RAV4 Hybrid. As a result, we anticipate it will start at a higher price than the RAV4 Hybrid’s $28,350 when it arrives in showrooms this summer.

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota