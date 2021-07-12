No Comments

2022 Buick Encore Overview

Among small crossovers, the 2022 Buick Encore stands out with its premium styling, versatile interior, and helpful tech features. For this model year, the Encore is down to a single trim level: Preferred. It’s available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

Performance and efficiency

Under the hood, the 2022 Buick Encore carries a 1.4-liter inline-four turbo engine. For the new model year, this powerplant has been upgraded to deliver 155 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque — a significant improvement over 2021. It comes paired with an electronically controlled six-speed automatic transmission. Systems like electric power steering and StabiliTrak stability control help the Encore perform safely and confidently. The Encore also boasts improved fuel efficiency for 2022, with FWD models capable of achieving 32 mpg on the highway.

Exterior design

The 2022 Encore presents a look that’s both upscale and functional. LED daytime running lights, 18-inch aluminum wheels, and heated mirrors come standard. Roof-mounted side rails are standard too, with cross rails available for easier cargo hauling. You can also add an optional accessory carrier hitch for loading up bicycles, skis, and more. Stylish exterior touches for the Encore include chrome-stripped door handles and available lower exterior accents in Anthracite or Satin Nickel Metallic.

Interior features

Inside the 2022 Encore’s flexible cabin, you can fit up to five passengers — or take advantage of the split-folding rear seats to carry up to 48.4 cubic feet of cargo. Even more room is available under the front seats and rear cargo floor. QuietTuning technology blocks unwanted sounds from the road and engine, turning the interior into a hushed and relaxing space. Standard amenities like a six-way power driver’s seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and push-button start boost comfort and convenience. You can also add an optional power moonroof for more scenic, light-filled travel.

Safety and infotainment tech

The 2022 Encore provides plenty of ways to stay entertained and informed as you drive. The standard Buick Infotainment System includes a 7-inch touch screen, a six-speaker audio system, built-in Wi-Fi, and Buick Connected Access features. You’ll also get Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto tech for integrating smartphone apps, audio, and more.

The Encore also offers an array of available systems to assist you on the road and in the parking lot. Forward Collision Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, and Lane Departure Warning keep watch for dangerous situations. Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Front and Rear Park Assist are available, too.

