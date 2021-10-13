No Comments

2022 Buick Envision Overview

Fresh off its recent revamp, the 2022 Buick Envision carries over many of its recent improvements, while adding a handful of new refinements. Here’s a look at what you can expect from the latest model of the Envision.

The 2022 Buick Envision is available at three trim levels: Preferred, Essence, and Avenir.

Exterior

For the latest model year, the 2022 Envision maintains the fresher and sharper design from its 2021 refresh. Most notably, it added the new Sapphire Metallic exterior color to its pre-existing palette, which included Rich Garnet Metallic, Cinnabar Metallic, Burnished Bronze Metallic, Summit White, Satin Steel Metallic, and Ebony Twilight Metallic.

Interior

On the inside, the 2022 Buick Envision seats five passengers and offers 25.2 cubic feet of cargo room. In terms of practicality, that’s enough room for an average-size stroller, a large pet crate, or some duffel bags. For more space, you can flatten the back seat to open up 52.7 cubic feet of cargo room.

Standard interior features include USB charging ports, QuietTuning with Active Noise Cancellation, dual-zone automatic climate control, and smartphone connectivity for both Apple and Android devices. You’ll be able to access your phone’s apps and data via the standard 8-inch Buick Infotainment System touch screen. Upgrade for built-in navigation and a 10.2-inch touch screen.

The Envision’s Sport Touring appearance package gained a few additions. It now comes with alloy sport pedals and exclusive ST logos on the floor mats and headrests. These new features join its previous offerings, which include black exterior accents, custom badging, an exclusive grille and a unique set of wheels. When added to the Essence trim level, it also jazzes up the cabin with red contrast stitching.

Powertrain and Performance

This midsize SUV has one engine option — a 2.0-liter turbo-four offers 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, channeled through a nine-speed automatic transmission. According to EPA tests, it earns approximate 31 mpg on the highway and 24 mpg under city driving conditions. The model comes standard with front-wheel drive, but you can opt for all-wheel drive.

Safety

Every trim of the Envision comes standard with the Buick Driver Confidence safety suite, which provides a half-dozen driver-assist features, including Lane Keep Assist, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, and Automatic Emergency Braking. You can opt for more high-tech conveniences, including Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist, which can locate and pull into parallel or perpendicular parking spaces.

