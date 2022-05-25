No Comments

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Gets 418 Horsepower

"Might as well jump" – Ford Bronco Raptor

Photo: Ford

We already knew the Ford Bronco Raptor was going to be pretty ridiculous. How could it not be? It’s the most powerful street-legal Bronco Ford’s ever made, and we’ve known since its debut that it’d pack at least 400 horsepower. Now, thanks to Ford CEO Jim Farley, we know that the 2022 Bronco Raptor is serving up 418 horsepower on the money.

On Tuesday, Farley tweeted that the Bronco Raptor will surpass its original target by 18 horseys. And at 440 lb-ft of torque, it’ll top that original estimate by 25 lb-ft. So, yeah, the Bronco Raptor’s status of most powerful Bronco ever made is confirmed.

EPA reveals Bronco Raptor fuel economy ratings

Just don’t expect it to be friendly at the pump. While the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 under the hood will make the Bronco Raptor a beast, it’ll make it every bit as thirsty for fuel as you will be for its sweet, dulcet roar. EPA estimates put the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor at 15 mpg in the city and 16 mpg on the highway, which means you probably aren’t going to want to use this thing as your daily driver anytime soon.

But let’s be real here: Was anybody looking at the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor and thinking about reserving one with fuel economy anywhere in mind? Feels safe to say hell to the nah on that front. Not when it looks like it does and does what it does thanks to its HOSS 4.0 suspension and 37-inch BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain tires. This thing is a pure joy toy, and if you want great fuel economy, you’re not short of options like your 42 city mpg Maverick and Mustang Mach-E (both of which, not for nothing, are also pretty fun themselves).

All sounds good, right? Less good: The fact that you probably can’t and won’t be able to get a 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor unless you’ve already got an outstanding reservation to convert. But who knows — maybe this thing is only going to get more powerful (and/or more efficient) in future go-rounds.