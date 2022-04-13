Ford F-150 Lightning Sparks Up April 26 Launch Date
Ford CEO Jim Farley took to Twitter on Wednesday with a simple message: It’s time. Well, it’s not time today, per se, but rather in about two weeks. April 26 marks the official launch date for the much-anticipated Ford F-150 Lightning. So it’s time … in about 12 days.
What You Need to Know: All the deets and sweets about the 2022 F-150 Lightning
Ford will commemorate the April 26 launch date for the all-new F-150 Lightning with a special live event at 1:30 p.m. ET. And just to make sure nobody misses it, Ford’s started up a timer on the truck’s product page. You can even add the launch event to your calendar just so you don’t miss any of that good good goodness. Tell your friends. Tell your enemies, too. They hate on your success because they ain’t you. Rub it in. The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is coming. Let ’em know.
F-150 Lightning a major hit in the making
And there’s lots of good good goodness to go around. The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has been a smash hit since its debut and has essentially sold out the first model year. Within a month of its debut last May, more than 100,000 people had plunked down a refundable deposit to secure a reservation.
By the time 2022 rolled around and the order books opened, Ford had to close off reservations for its first-ever electric truck with more than 200,000. The Blue Oval responded to this massive demand by announcing plans to kick production up to 150,000 trucks per year by 2023.
It’s easy to see why the demand is high. The F-150 Lightning is pretty much everything that’s made the F-Series America’s bestselling truck for the past 45 years — just without an engine. It serves up essentials like standard four-wheel drive, quickest-ever acceleration for an F-150, and plenty of payload and towing power.
And on top of that, it’s a showcase for Ford’s leading-edge innovation. Not only does it max out at 320 miles of range on a full charge, but it offers up cool features like Ford Intelligent Backup Power and, yes, a Mega Power Frunk.
