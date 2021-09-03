No Comments

2022 Ford Maverick Production is Underway

Get ready, y’all. Production of the 2022 Ford Maverick is a go

Photo: Ford

With reservations well over 100,000 and climbing, it wouldn’t be an overstatement to call the all-new 2022 Ford Maverick a big ol’ hit. And this big ol’ hit is now officially in big ol’ production.

Here’s the Big ol’ Scoop: The 2022 Ford Maverick is the sub-$20K truck you’ve dreamed of

Ford kicked off production of the Maverick this week at its plant in Hermosillo, Mexico. Company execs like Ford of Mexico Director of Manufacturing Enrique Araiza were on-hand for the big occasion, helping usher in the first standard hybrid pickup truck offered in North America.

“Thanks to the talent, quality, and commitment of our employees, I can say that we are the perfect place to produce the new Maverick,” said Enrique Araiza, director of manufacturing. “We have adapted our Hermosillo Plant to meet the requirements and needs of this new truck, always following the standards that have characterized us as one of the assembly plants with the highest international quality recognition.”

Ford Maverick is already a huge hit

Ford of Mexico employees on-hand for the kickoff of 2022 Maverick production

Photo: Ford

Even before the kickoff of production this week, the all-new 2022 Maverick is nothing short of a huge hit for Ford. Ford’s replacement for sedans like the Fiesta, Focus, and Fusion, the Maverick is pulling in huge interest. Namely, a large percentage of Maverick reservations are coming from markets in California, Texas, and Florida.

And why not? After all, the Maverick is something of a truck unto itself. It’s the industry’s lone standard hybrid and one of the few lone compacts alongside the Hyundai Santa Cruz. Ford’s casting a wide net with the Maverick, which offers seating for up to five, a good amount of tech, and a functional FlexBed.

The 2022 Ford Maverick arrives this fall and should only further the Blue Oval’s standing as America’s top truck brand for four decades and counting. And with the all-electric F-150 Lightning just ahead on the horizon, Ford clearly isn’t relenting that position without a ferocious fight.