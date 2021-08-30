No Comments

2022 GMC Acadia Denali Now Offers Black Diamond Edition

The GMC Acadia Denali

GMC has added the new Black Diamond Edition package to the 2022 Acadia Denali. This optional package enhances the midsize SUV’s style with an Ebony Twilight Metallic exterior paint color and 20-inch aluminum painted wheels with an After Midnight finish.

How can you get this package?

Only the 2022 GMC Acadia Denali equipped with the 310-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 engine can gain the Black Diamond Edition package. And you must add the Denali Ultimate Package as well. This consists of HD Surround Vision, the Rear Camera Mirror, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, and Adaptive Cruise Control for increased safety. It also features Adaptive Ride Control, the dual Skyscape two-panel power sunroof, and the Trailering Package. As its name suggests, the Trailering Package allows you to tow up to 4,000 pounds. Additionally, its Hitch Guidance feature makes it easier to hitch a trailer or small boat.

GMC also added the Black Diamond Edition package as an available option for the 2021 GMC Sierra HD Denali last year. However, this package includes a lot more features on the truck, like an auxiliary trailer camera, the MultiPro Audio System by Kicker, premium front and rear floor liners, and power-retractable assist steps with LED perimeter lighting.

What else is new for 2022?

The GMC Acadia received a few additional changes for the 2022 model year. It dropped its base SL trim as well as the 2.5-liter engine. This means that the SLE trim is now the entry-level option, and you only have the choice between a 2.0-liter engine and a 3.6-liter V6. Also, several driver-assistance features now come standard on every trim, like Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking.

GMC has not yet announced pricing for the Acadia’s Black Diamond Edition package. However, given that the package costs $2,990 for the Sierra HD, it should cost close to that amount for the Acadia.