2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Overview

Photo: Hyundai

The 2022 Hyundai SUV lineup has a new member: the Tucson Hybrid. Featuring many of the same design elements as the regular 2022 Tucson, the Tucson Hybrid adds boosted efficiency, fun-to-drive e-Handling dynamics, and extra standard features. It comes in three trim levels: Blue, SEL Convenience, and Limited.

Photo: Hyundai

Performance and efficiency

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid carries a 1.6-liter turbo gas engine and an electric motor powered by a lithium-ion battery. These two sources work together to deliver 226 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. Plus, they help the Tucson Hybrid achieve up to 38 mpg in the city, on the highway, and in combined driving. The Tucson Hybrid can also tow up to 2,000 pounds.

All Tucson Hybrid trims get standard HTRAC all-wheel drive and an electronically controlled six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The Tucson Hybrid is also equipped with e-Handling technology, helping it perform more confidently on curved roads and in tricky conditions.

Photo: Hyundai

Exterior design

The Tucson Hybrid reflects the 2022 Tucson lineup’s all-new design. Chiseled angles, a widened stance, and a rear spoiler give the SUV plenty of attitude. It’s outfitted with LED headlights, turn signals, daytime running lights, and taillights. Other standard exterior features include heated mirrors, roof side rails, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The high-end Limited trim rolls on 19-inch wheels and gets features like rain-sensing wipers, premium front and rear fascias, and a grille with dark chrome accents.

Photo: Hyundai

Interior features

The interior of the Tucson Hybrid emphasizes spaciousness and sophistication. Soft-touch surfaces, a layered dashboard, and a redesigned console and center stack give the cabin a clean, modern look. Standard features include an eight-way power driver’s seat, heated front seats, and a remote-folding second row. Also standard: push-button start, dual-zone automatic temperature control with air ionization, and a rear center armrest. Higher trims add features like leather trim, ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel, and a panoramic sunroof. With the rear row folded down, the Tucson Hybrid can fit up to 74.5 cubic feet of cargo, and a hands-free power liftgate is available to make access easier.

Photo: Hyundai

Safety and infotainment tech

The Tucson Hybrid offers a wide range of infotainment and safety technologies. Blue and SEL Convenience trims receive an 8-inch color touch screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, HD and SiriusXM Radio, and Bluetooth hands-free calling. Bluelink connected services come standard as well. The Limited trim gets a 10.25-inch touch screen with navigation, traffic flow information, Dynamic Voice Recognition, and a Bose premium sound system.

For safety, all trims come with key systems like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping and Lane Following Assist, and Driver Attention Warning. The Limited trim also gets Remote Smart Park Assist, a Surround View Monitor, and Highway Driving Assist.

To learn about other Tucson variants and the rest of Hyundai's vehicle lineup, be sure to consult our page of model overviews at The News Wheel.