2022 Hyundai Tucson Starts Rolling Off Assembly Line in Alabama

The all-new 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV began rolling off the assembly line this week. It was a momentous occasion for the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama facility, which now gets to celebrate two firsts: making the Tucson in the U.S. and assembling four models at the same time.

A recent upgrade gave the HMMA plant in Montgomery the expanded capability to add the Tucson to its production schedule, along with the Santa Fe SUV and the Elantra and Sonata sedans. Now that HMMA can produce four vehicles at once, Hyundai will have more flexibility to shift production and meet demand for specific models.

“Hyundai Motor Company brought Tucson production to the U.S. because we have proven our ability to build world-class automobiles,” said Ernie Kim, the president and CEO of HMMA. “Today, the Hyundai brand has positive momentum in the marketplace, thanks to the expanding lineup of sport utility vehicles. The new Tucson will continue that momentum in 2021.”

Anticipation is especially high for the 2022 Tucson since it’s the automaker’s bestselling model. The revamped lineup will offer gas, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Hybrid variants come with standard HTRAC all-wheel drive and smooth e-handling dynamics for a more fun-to-drive feel.

The exterior of the Tucson shows off chiseled new styling and geometric elements that reflect Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy. The interior emphasizes spaciousness, technology, and a more premium feel. Passenger and cargo volume are both increased compared to 2021.

New features include a 10.25-inch touch screen, diffused cabin airflow for greater comfort, and technologies like Hyundai Digital Key, Remote Smart Park Assist, and wireless smartphone integration. Five SmartStream driver-assist features are standard, with six more offered as options.

Now that the 2022 Tucson has gone into production, it won’t be long before it starts arriving at dealerships. According to Hyundai, the Tucson will be available sometime this spring.