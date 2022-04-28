No Comments

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Cleans Up at Mudfest

The rugged Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk

Photo: Stellantis

The electrified 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe made history this month at the Northwest Automotive Press Association Mudfest. For the first time in Mudfest’s 27-year history, a vehicle won the Northwest Outdoor Activity Vehicle of the Year, Mid- and Full-Size Family Vehicle of the Year, and Electrified Utility Vehicle of the Year awards in the same year.

The NWAPA put the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe through its paces to make sure it could deliver in the clutch. Over the course of two days, NWAPA members tested vehicles vying for top Mudfest awards at The Ridge Motorsports Park in Washington. The Grand Cherokee 4xe was one of 20 vehicles in the running for eight category awards.

And, oh, did it ever have the stuff. The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe swept up three category awards, putting it in the running for the overall 2022 Northwest Outdoor Activity Vehicle for the Year award. When the dust settled, America’s most-awarded SUV of all time rode out with yet another haul of hardware.

“The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, along with the first-ever three-row Grand Cherokee L and all-new two-row Grand Cherokee, make up the best lineup ever for Grand Cherokee, a nameplate that holds the distinction of being the most awarded SUV of all time,” said Jim Morrison, vice president and head of the Jeep brand in North America.

“Winning the 2022 Northwest Outdoor Vehicle of the Year, the Grand Cherokee, now with electrified 4xe technology, leads the Jeep brand toward its vision of Zero Emission Freedom.”

The Grand Cherokee 4xe is the second plug-in hybrid in the Jeep lineup, joining the award-winning Wrangler 4xe. Jeep also recently offered a first look at its Jeep EV, which should launch early next year as a 2024 model.