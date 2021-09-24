No Comments

[DETAILS] Kia Announces Updates and Pricing for 2022 Niro

Photo: Kia

It seemed like Kia was dragging its heels about releasing any 2022 details regarding the Niro and its variants. After various special editions of other models like the Stinger and Telluride, there was no word on the Niro’s fate. But the automaker recently announced all of the changes as well as pricing for the hybrid SUV.

What’s new for 2022?

As with all new Kia vehicles, the latest Niro will receive the updated Kia logo on its exterior badging, front grille, tailgate, wheel center caps, and steering wheel. Visually, not much else has changed on the Niro, as many are expecting a brand-new version of the vehicle to arrive in the next year or so. Considering the hybrid SUV debuted just 5 years ago in 2016 and is still in its first generation, the timing seems ideal. The only other change from 2021 to 2022 is the “Touring” trim being renamed to “LXS SE.”

How much does the 2022 Niro cost?

Just like the 2021 model, the 2022 Niro is available in five trim levels. Pricing has stayed the same for the first two trims but dropped a bit on the upper three models.

LX: $24,690

$24,690 LXS: $26,090

$26,090 LXS SE: $27,590 (-$800)

$27,590 (-$800) Touring SE: $29,890 (-$1,060)

$29,890 (-$1,060) EX Premium: $31,990 (-$960)

Notable features on the Kia Niro

As a hybrid SUV, the top feature of the Niro is its fuel economy. On the base LX and LXS trims, efficiency stays the same (and is the best) at 53/48/50 MPG City/Highway/Combined. The Touring (now LXS SE) and EX Premium have improved to 51/46/49 MPG City/Highway/Combined while the Touring SE comes in last at 46/40/43 MPG City/Highway/Combined due to its heavier curb weight (likely due to added features).

Along with being efficient, the 2022 Niro is safe thanks to the Kia Drive Wise suite of driver-assist systems. You’ll want to skip the base trim, though, as the only notable safety feature it has is Rear Occupant Alert. Once you move up to the Niro LXS, you’re afforded to a long list of systems like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (Pedestrian & Cyclist), Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Lane Keeping and Following Assist, Driver Attention Warning, and much more.

While not much has changed on the 2022 Niro, Kia may not have to worry. With strong sales in the past year and the well-received addition of the new EV6, drivers have much to enjoy in the green Kia lineup.