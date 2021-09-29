No Comments

2022 Kia Sorento Overview

Photo: Kia

After receiving a redesign for the 2021 model year, the Kia Sorento has been praised for its exceptional style, commendable capability, and long list of standard features. For 2022, the Sorento has a few notable upgrades across its lineup, including new trim levels.

Award Winner: 2021 Sorento makes PARENTS Best Family Cars List

What’s new on the 2022 Kia Sorento?

Last year’s Sorento offered five trim options, having removed the L and added SX Prestige. However, even more changes have been made for 2022, with the model now available in a grand total of eight trims: LX, S, X-Line S AWD, EX, X-Line EX AWD, SX, SX Prestige, and X-Line SX Prestige AWD. As their names suggest, the X-Line models come with standard all-wheel drive while all others have standard front-wheel drive. The X-Line trims also have exclusive exterior design elements with the X-Line All-Wheel Drive and Appearance Package.

Also new for 2022 is a standard 10.25-inch touch screen with navigation on the S trim and above, rather than the previous 8-inch (which is still standard on the base LX). The X-Line S and higher trims are also available in a new color — Wolf Gray — which was introduced in 2020 as an option for the Telluride Nightfall Edition. The last handful of updates are reserved for the top SX Prestige trims, which get 14-way seat adjustments (up from 10), four-way power lumbar (up from two), a new thigh extender for the driver’s seat, and standard rear heated captain’s chairs.

Exterior

Not much has changed on the 2022 Sorento’s exterior, but the new Kia logo is now adorning the front, rear, and wheel caps. The Kia SUV is available in up to eight different colors, depending on trim, including the aforementioned new Wolf Gray. Size-wise, the Sorento measures 189 inches long and 74.8 inches wide for all models. This is shorter than many of its competitors like the Ford Explorer and Honda Pilot, which may be an advantage if you’re looking for an SUV that fits into tighter parking spots. For the new X-Line models, the Sorento is outfitted with exclusive features like a matte paint finish, a bridge-type roof rack, unique wheels, and X-Line badging and bumpers.

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Interior

The redesigned 2022 Sorento received only a few changes inside and they were mostly for the top-of-the-line trims. Standard interior comfort and convenience features include USB ports in all rows, a power outlet in the rear cargo area, rear air conditioning vents, cloth seat trim, manually adjustable front seats, one-touch sliding and folding second-row seats, and a reclining third row. But moving up just one trim from the base level adds much more luxurious features like a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, dual-zone climate control, SynTex seating, more USB charge ports, heated front seats, and a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with two-way power lumbar.

The same can be said for tech, with the standard being an 8-inch touch screen with basic smartphone compatibility and Bluetooth. Moving up to the Sorento LX gives you the larger 10.25-inch touch screen, UVO link remote connectivity, SiriusXM satellite radio, navigation, and voice recognition. A wireless phone charger is standard on the Sorento EX while the 12-speaker Bose premium audio system is reserved for SX Prestige models.

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Performance

The first three trims of the 2022 Sorento — LX, S, and X-Line S AWD — are equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that’s paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Combined, this powertrain produces 191 horsepower, 181 lb-ft of torque, and can tow up to 2,000 pounds. Fuel economy maxes out at 29 mpg in the city for FWD and 25 mpg in the city for the X-Line S AWD. The Sorento EX and above models have a more powerful turbocharged version of the 2.5-liter that’s mated to an eight-speed “wet type” dual-clutch transmission. That pushes power levels up to 281 horsepower, 311 lb-ft of torque, and a 3,500-pound towing capacity. However, fuel economy stays the same for FWD models and even increases on AWD models up to 28 mpg in the city thanks to the DCT.

Safety

In keeping with the barebones base trim features, the Sorento LX comes with only a handful of the Kia Drive Wise driver-assist systems. Standard safety features include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist-Pedestrian, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Driver Attention Warning, and Rear Occupant Alert. Moving up to higher trims adds more advanced systems like Safe Exit Assist — which alerts you of an oncoming vehicle when exiting the Sorento — and Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve that anticipates upcoming curves in the road and adjusts your speed as needed when using cruise control. Additional available features include Highway Driving Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance, parking assistance, and a Surround View Monitor.