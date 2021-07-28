No Comments

2022 Kia Telluride Overview

2022 Kia Telluride

Photo: Kia

Heading into its third model year, the Kia Telluride is maintaining its signature style and will enter 2022 with a handful of convenient updates for its interior.

What’s new on the 2022 Kia Telluride?

While not much has changed on the overall design of the Telluride, the SUV is adorned with the new Kia logo for the first time. The radiator grille is slightly redesigned as a result of the new logo on the front end, but it’s not particularly noticeable unless you look very closely.

Inside, the 2022 Telluride receives a standard 10.25-inch navigation display — an increase from the 8-inch touch screen on the 2021 base model. Fully automatic temperature control and Highway Driving Assist are also now standard on the LX and S trims. All 2022 Telluride trims, however, will get Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve, which adjusts vehicle speed based on upcoming curves on the road.

Pricing

Overall, pricing for the 2022 Telluride has changed the most for the LX and S trims, which received more updates than the higher EX and SX trims.

LX FWD : $32,790 (+$600)

: $32,790 (+$600) LX AWD : $34,790 (+$600)

: $34,790 (+$600) S FWD : $35,290 (+$700)

: $35,290 (+$700) S AWD : $37,290 (+$700)

: $37,290 (+$700) EX FWD : $37,790 (+$200)

: $37,790 (+$200) EX AWD : $39,790 (+$200)

: $39,790 (+$200) SX FWD : $42,690 (+$200)

: $42,690 (+$200) SX AWD: $44,590 (+$200)

Exterior

As previously mentioned, not much is changing on the Telluride’s exterior for 2022. The SUV is still available in eight colors, including three variations of gray/silver, unique Dark Moss, and vibrant Sangria. The only change to the all-black Nightfall Edition package is the inclusion of the new Kia logo.

2022 Kia Telluride

Photo: Kia

2022 Kia Telluride

Photo: Kia

2022 Kia Telluride

Photo: Kia

2022 Kia Telluride Nightfall Edition

Photo: Kia

2022 Kia Telluride Nightfall Edition

Photo: Kia

2022 Kia Telluride Nightfall Edition

Photo: Kia

2022 Kia Telluride Nightfall Edition

Photo: Kia

Interior

The cabin of the 2022 Telluride is just as advanced and full of amenities as ever. Having won multiple awards for its interior, Kia is building on that success with a larger standard touch screen and added driver-assist tech. Notable standard features that help the Telluride stand out among its competitors include an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with power lumbar, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a dual-level cargo floor for extra storage capacity, and five USB charge ports throughout.

Once you move up the trims, you’re given even more convenience and luxury with a wireless phone charger, 64-color interior mood lighting, driver’s seat memory, heated and ventilated seats, and a harman/kardon 10-speaker premium audio system with Clari-Fi music restoration tech.

2022 Kia Telluride

Photo: Kia

2022 Kia Telluride

Photo: Kia

2022 Kia Telluride

Photo: Kia

2022 Kia Telluride

Photo: Kia

2022 Kia Telluride

Photo: Kia

Performance and Fuel Economy

The 2022 Kia Telluride is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 that’s paired with an electronically-controlled eight-speed automatic transmission. You can expect to get 291 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque across all trims as well as a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds. Fuel economy is modest at a max of 26 mpg on the highway with FWD models while AWD models suffer a bit and can achieve up to 24 mpg on the highway.

Safety

All trims of the 2022 Telluride come with many of Kia’s Drive Wise driver-assist technologies, which is impressive since a lot of SUVs at the same price point only offer the bare minimum. New for this year is standard Highway Driving Assist on all models, which provides speed limit information for your area and can adjust the Telluride’s cruising speed as needed. Additional standard safety features include:

Forward Collision Warning

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (Pedestrian and Cyclist)

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist-Rear

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist

Lane Departure Warning

Lane Keeping Assist

Lane Following Assist

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control-Curve

Driver Attention Warning

Rear View Monitor with Dynamic Parking Guidance

Parking Distance Warning-Reverse

Rear Occupant Alert with Ultrasonic Sensors

Safe Exit Assist