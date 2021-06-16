[BREAKING] 2022 Kia Telluride Pricing and Updates
Since its debut, the immensely popular Kia Telluride has been wowing drivers and critics alike. Now in its third model year on the market, Kia has announced 2022 Telluride pricing as well as updates coming to the large SUV.
The 2021 Telluride had a starting price of $32,190 and came with a bevy of standard features that helped the vehicle win many awards. According to a press release from today (June 16), the 2022 Telluride will start at $32,790 — an increase of $600. But that’s not just inflation; the SUV is receiving a few notable upgrades, inside and out.
On the outside, you’ll find the new Kia logo emblazoned on the Telluride for the first time. There’s also a slightly redesigned radiator grille in the front with said logo and hexagonal shapes filling it rather than rectangles. Inside, Kia says it is including a fully automatic temperature control system and a larger 10.25-inch navigation display. Perhaps the brand means the latter feature will be the standard for all models, as the SUV already comes with a 10.25-inch touch screen on the upper EX and SX trims.
Safety updates include Highway Driving Assist, which adjusts the speed of the Telluride to match vehicles ahead and changing speed limits, on the lower LX and S trims. All trims of the Telluride will get Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve. The curve function of the navigation system uses data to adjust the speed of the vehicle based on oncoming topography changes such as, well, sharp curves.
There’s no word on when the 2022 Kia Telluride will be arriving at dealerships. Considering no major changes have been made, it’s not likely there will be any reason for the automaker to hold off on the arrival of the SUV to the U.S. market.
