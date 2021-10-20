No Comments

2022 Lincoln Aviator Launches in Canada with Small Price Hike

2022 Lincoln Aviator adds Gilded Green as a color option

Photo: Lincoln

The new 2022 Lincoln Aviator has arrived in Canada, and it’s coming in hot with a teensy-weensy price increase. Both the Aviator Reserve and Aviator Grand Touring see a CA$400 price bump. The former now stickers at CA$67,900 and the latter goes for CA$79,900.

Big Plans at Lincoln: Luxury brand looking to go all-electric by 2030

Lincoln offers a more limited lineup in Canada, foregoing the base Standard trim and the high-end Black Label options. Unlike the U.S.-spec version, Canada’s 2022 Lincoln Aviator Reserve gets standard Intelligent All-Wheel Drive.

Aviator Reserve adds Monochromatic Package, bumps 201A package price

The Aviator Reserve gets equipment like a Panoramic Vista Roof, heated and ventilated leather-trimmed front seats, and Lincoln Co-Pilot360 1.5. The optional 201A package gets a sizable year-over-year price increase from CA$4,500 to CA$6,500, but adds new features including a head-up display and Phone As A Key.

For 2022, the Aviator Reserve also offers the Monochromatic Package. This upgrade includes body-color exterior elements and 22-inch black aluminum wheels. It’s available on models in Asher Grey, Infinite Black, and Pristine White.

2022 Lincoln Aviator adds two new color options, expands Grand Touring palette

The Aviator Grand Touring is largely unchanged for 2022, though it’s no longer offered with the 302A package. But it still delivers 494 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque, so what else do ya need?

The 2022 Lincoln Aviator also offers new color options. Gilded Green and Bronze Smoke are new to the palette, replacing Red Carpet, Ocean Drive Blue, and Iced Mocha. Flight Blue is also now an option for the Grand Touring — it was previously only available for the Reserve.

Lincoln will bring the 2022 Corsair, Canada-built Nautilus, and all-new Navigator to Canada in the coming months. Next year, the brand will reveal its first-ever EV as it pushes to fully electrify its lineup by 2030.