2022 Lincoln Aviator Gets Modest Price Decrease
Thinking about grabbing yourself a new Lincoln Aviator this year? Your patience may have very well paid off in saving you some bucks. Pricing details for the 2022 Aviator have been revealed, and Lincoln is dropping upwards of four figures off the price tag.
The Award-Winning Aviator: Lincoln’s luxurious three-row earns a spot on Wards 10 Best Interiors list
According to Car and Driver, the 2022 Lincoln Aviator will carry a $52,090 base price with rear-wheel drive after the $1,095 destination charge. That’s down just slightly from the 2021 model’s MSRP of $52,195 after destination fee. The 494-horsepower Aviator Grand Touring will start at $68,980, which is below the 2021 Aviator Grand Touring’s pre-fee $69,070 starting price.
Also seeing a significant drop in price is the top-of-the-range Aviator Grand Touring Black Label. The 2022 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring Black Label will start at $88,520 with destination, down from $89,600 from the 2021 model. With add-ons, the Grand Touring Black Label tops out around $92,000.
2022 Lincoln Aviator to add two new color options
Lincoln doesn’t seem to be making much in the way of substantial changes to the Aviator. One notable update is the addition of two new color options: Gilded Green and Bronze Smoke. Lincoln has not released any new images of the colors as of yet.
Otherwise, the 2022 Lincoln Aviator appears to be largely unchanged. That means you’re essentially getting the same award-winning three-row luxury crossover for fewer dollar bills. As for the rest of the 2022 Lincoln SUV lineup, you can likely expect a mid-cycle rework of the Navigator to launch later this year, which should include a hybrid powertrain option.
Endorsed by an Oscar Winner: Matthew McConaughey stars in new commercial for Lincoln Aviator
Kyle S. Johnson lives in Cincinnati, a city known by many as “the Cincinnati of Southwest Ohio.” He enjoys professional wrestling, Halloween, and also other things. He has been writing for a while, and he plans to continue to write well into the future. See more articles by Kyle.