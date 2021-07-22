No Comments

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Earns 5-Star Safety Rating

The 2022 Eclipse Cross

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the new 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross a 5-Star Overall Safety Rating. This is the highest rating that a car can receive, and the Eclipse Cross earned it in the 2020 and 2019 model years as well.

Why did the 2022 Eclipse Cross receive this score?

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Every variant of the 2022 Eclipse Cross earned the 5-Star Overall Safety Rating, including models with front-wheel drive and models with Super All-Wheel Control. The compact SUV performed well in the NHTSA’s crash tests, receiving four stars in the driver- and passenger-side frontal crash tests as well as the rollover test. In the combined side-crash test, the NHTSA gave the model five stars.

Safety features of the Eclipse Cross

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The 2022 Eclipse Cross comes with more driver-assist technologies than it did in years past. Newly standard Forward Collision Mitigation with pedestrian detection prevents front-end collisions from occurring, while Lane Departure Warning keeps you from drifting out of your lane. Each model also has Mitsubishi’s Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution body, which uses crumple zones and strategic reinforcements to protect you in the event of a crash.

You have to pay extra for Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Assist, and Blind Spot Warning, but these systems keep you better aware of the vehicles around you in parking lots and on the road. The available multi-view camera system also shows a bird’s-eye view and a wide-angle view of the Eclipse Cross to make parking easier. In addition, available rain-sensing wipers automatically clear away water from the windshield so you can focus on the road during inclement weather.

The redesigned 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross has a starting price of $23,395 and debuted earlier in 2021 with these and more safety systems as well as a refreshed design and improved technology offerings.