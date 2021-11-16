No Comments

Ford Adds Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition for 2022

2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition brings back Brittany Blue

Photo: Ford

At the rate Ford is going, the Mustang is going to need to move into a bigger corral before too long. Next spring (which can’t come soon enough because this cold weather stuff is already getting tired), the Mustang lineup grows even more with two new additions: the 2022 Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition and 2022 Mustang Coastal Limited Edition.

2022 Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition gets classic with Brittany Blue

The 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 stands proudly next to a classic ’67 Shelby

Photo: Ford

2022 marks 55 years since the first Mustang Shelby GT500, and Ford is throwing it back with the upcoming Heritage Edition. Available for the 760-horsepower superbeast, the Heritage Edition package adds the retrorific Brittany Blue exterior color and two different racing stripe options — both in Wimbledon White.

For $2,140 extra on top of the 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500’s $72,900 MSRP, you’ll get the Brittany Blue paint job with vinyl over-the-top racing stripes and a vinyl side stripe. If you’re extra hardcore and have another 10 grand to spare, you can opt for hand-painted racing stripes that also come in Absolute Black.

The order banks for the limited-edition 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition opened on Nov. 15 through Ford dealers across the country. Deliveries begin in spring 2022.

2022 Mustang Coastal Limited Edition perfect for cruis’n the USA

Coastal Limited Edition available for EcoBoost Premium convertibles and fastbacks

Photo: Ford

Includes features like a lighted Coastal sill plate

Photo: Ford

2022 Mustang Coastal Limited Edition gets a black grille with a classic pony badge

Photo: Ford

If you don’t quite have the budget for the Shelby GT500, Ford’s offering another great option with the all-new Coastal Limited Edition. Available for the 310-horsepower Mustang EcoBoost Premium fastback and convertible, the 2022 Coastal Limited Edition is also available in Brittany Blue as well as Cyber Orange and Rapid Red.

On top of cool color options, the 2022 Ford Mustang Coastal Limited Edition upgrades the look of the EcoBoost Premium with 19-inch machined-face aluminum wheels with a tarnished dark paint finish, a black grille, and side stripes that run up over the hood. Other details include a rear fender side scoop, pedestal rear spoiler, and an illuminated Coastal sill plate.

The 2022 Mustang Coastal Limited Edition package costs $1,995 in addition to the Mustang EcoBoost Premium’s $32,225 starting price. The EcoBoost Premium is also available with an all-new Stealth Edition Appearance Package.

2022 Ford Mustang adds eight new colors, including Mischievous Purple Metallic

The 2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition in Atlas Blue

Photo: Ford

Ford continues to buff the Mustang in the looks department, adding eight new color options for 2022. The 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 will also add Code Orange, the Ford Performance color option offered on the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor as well as the upcoming Bronco Raptor.

Joining Code Orange and Brittany Blue in the 2022 Mustang’s color palette are Cyber Orange, Dark Matter Gray, and the ever-popular Grabber Blue. The Mustang also adds Atlas Blue, which was recently added to the 2022 Super Duty lineup, and the new Eruption Green color offered for the 2022 Bronco.

The most interesting color, however, might be Mischievous Purple. Ford hasn’t offered the Mustang in purple very often over its 57 years. The last time was way back in 1997 when Ford offered the Mustang in Deep Violet.

Ford has already announced a few other special additions to the Mustang lineup for 2022. The 2022 Mustang EcoBoost and GT Premium fastbacks are both available with an Ice White Edition Appearance Package, and the Mustang California Special can now be coupled with the GT Performance Package.