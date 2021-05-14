No Comments

2022 Nissan Pathfinder On Track for Summer Release

Photo: Nissan

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is officially in production at the Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant. The first model of the revamped Pathfinder rolled off the assembly line at the Tennessee plant this week. Since 2004, the Pathfinder has been produced at the Smyrna plant.

“Start of production of the new Pathfinder marks another major milestone in our Nissan NEXT momentum story,” says Jeff Younginer, vice president, Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant. “The Smyrna plant team is thrilled to put the newest version of this iconic vehicle on the road for customers.”

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder features a standard 3.5-liter Direct Injection V6 paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The powertrain generates 284 horsepower, and when properly equipped, the 2022 Pathfinder can tow a maximum weight of 6,000 pounds. For a controlled, responsive performance whether you are on the highway or off the beaten path, opt for the available all-new Intelligent 4WD. The system features 7-position Drive and Terrain Mode Selector.

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, a midsize SUV, accommodates eight and offers a new seating option in captain’s chairs in the second row. The bold exterior is redesigned for the 2022 model year, and the interior boasts modern technology including wireless charging, a 12.3-inch digital dashboard, a 9-inch touch screen, and smartphone integration via Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay to keep you seamlessly connected and entertained on the go.

Since it’s a Nissan, the Pathfinder offers the automaker’s latest and greatest in safety tech including ProPILOT Assist with Navi-Link. The Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of six driver-assist technologies is standard on the 2022 Pathfinder. The suite includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and High Beam Assist. Under proper conditions, these systems alert you of dangers, intervene on your behalf when necessary, help you stay in your lane, and see in the dark.

You will be able to get an in-person view of the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder as it rolls into U.S. dealerships and Canada this summer.